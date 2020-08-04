Amanda Holden showcases toned figure in skimpy red bikini

Amanda Holden looks incredible in her latest bikini snap.

The mum-of-two, 49, shared a photo of her emerging from the British sea.

Sensationally toned, her minuscule red bikini leaves little to the imagination.

Sharing in view of her some 1.5 million Instagram followers, she delighted her fans and celeb pals alike.

Vicky Pattison commented: "Oh my word" and Ruth Langsford posted several fire emojis.

Stacey Dooley joked: "Well, well, well" and Amanda's Heart Radio colleague Ashley Roberts posted "Okayyy" with fire emojis.

Amanda Holden enjoyed a St Tropez holiday with her two daughters just last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One fan gushed: "That's what you call red hot."

Amanda Holden looked sensational in her bikini

Others compared her to a James Bond girl.

One user even commented: "Ursula Andress eat your heart out?"

Amanda captioned the stunning photo with "#greatbritishstaycation".

She is currently enjoying a British seaside holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie.

Amanda Holden's health and fitness regime revealed

Amanda Holden looked sensational as she rocked a bikini on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Like thousands of other Brits, they are enjoying a staycation due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

However, while Amanda looks phenomenally fit and slim, she's said before that she doesn't diet.

Speaking to the Mail Online she once said: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet."

However, she is a strict vegetarian and has spoken of her love for avocados, quinoa and lentils.

In another interview for GoodToKnow, Amanda said she will splurge on treats at the weekend.

But she will then compensate by juicing one day the following week.

The BGT judge explained: "Once a week, I stick to juicing all day, then have a healthy meal in the evening. I like cucumber, spinach, apples and lime. I always notice a difference in my skin."

As for Amanda's flawless skin, she recently let on her beauty secret.

Speaking to her Heart FM co-host Jamie Theakston, she let on that she uses haemorrhoid cream on her face.

She said: "Instead of using tea bags under your eyes, or expensive eye creams, I've got what you all need.

"Just dab some haemorrhoid cream under those puppies and you'll be looking ten years younger."

