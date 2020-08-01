Amanda Holden stuns in blue bikini as she enjoys a mystery seaside holiday

Amanda Holden is making the most of the British summer posing in a bikini on a staycation.

Having hung up her Heart FM Breakfast Show mic for a few weeks, family time is the only pressing thing in her schedule at the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Amanda has shared a new photograph of herself standing on the beach.

The star, who has just returned to the UK from France, has not officially revealed her exact location but she is all smiles in a stunning blue two-piece swimsuit.

Amanda captioned her holiday snap: "The sea is a bone chiller but we still swam. #fishandchips supper - can’t beat a holiday in #greatbritain (when the sun shines☀️🤣) #familytime."

Matt Baker joked that Amanda had matched her outfit to the sea (Credit: Instagram)

Her followers were quick to comment, with some famous faces replying to Amanda's post.

Former Googlebox star Scarlett Moffat simply wrote: "Wow."

BBC Countryfile host Matt Baker, meanwhile, quipped: "Classic countryfile matching your outfit colour to the landscape 💙." Amanda replied with two 'crying with laughter' emojis.

Where is Amanda Holden on holiday?

On Friday (July 30, 2020) Amanda shared a video of herself as they travelled to their secret holiday digs by chopper.

Flying over fields and coastline, Amanda filmed herself wearing a headset and Heart FM mask.

If you're going to Isles of Scilly, please say hi to my parents...

She gave a thumbs up and captioned her short clip: "#FamilyTime #greatbritain at its best in the #sunshine ❤️."

As a result, Amanda's followers have been quick to guess that she is visiting the Isles Of Scilly.

One simply asked: "Isles of scilly?" Another added: "Scillies bound / tresco."

A third joked: "If you're going to Isles of Scilly, please say hi to my parents, as they are there now on holiday and will be coming home tomorrow!"

Will Britain's Got Talent return this year?

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Amanda and her BGT co-stars will be making a comeback to ITV this year.

Britain's Got Talent is returning this year (Credit: ITV)

The network has said it will broadcast on Saturday nights this autumn after being postponed due to COVID-19.

A one-off catch-up show is planned to get fans up to speed on how acts have progressed so far.

It is also believed production for the talent series’ semi finals will then resume after originally being scheduled to be shown in the spring

