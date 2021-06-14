Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram fans as she showed off her legs today (Monday June 14).

The Britain’s Got Talent judge looked dazzling as she stepped out into the sunshine after her shift at Heart FM.

However, it wasn’t the only leggy display her fans witnessed her put on today…

Give us your best Blue Steel, Amanda (Credit: Instagram @noholdenback)

Amanda Holden give her outfit the catwalk treatment

Earlier on before she was snapped as she left the Global Studios in London, Amanda gave her Instagram followers a fashion show.

She uploaded short clips to her Insta Stories account showing her padding about in her cream outfit.

Amanda also informed fans her look was courtesy of Reiss.

But going by her social media she may have had at least one change of clothes today. And her other look involved very short shorts, too.

What else did Amanda wear today?

According to social media, Amanda and Ashley Roberts were both kitted out in football strips at some point.

I think that’s a red card for me.

Several posts on Instagram showed them larking about with a ball.

However, at one point, it seems the celebrity pair were more interested in demonstrating they can do the Floss.

Amanda Holden’s legs go out from underneath her!

And perhaps Amanda and Ashley may have been better off highlighting their dance moves than their ball skills.

That’s because Amanda seemed a little unsteady on her legs as she tried to control the ball.

In fact, this leggy display was far less eye-catching then when she showed off her Reiss outfit.

Indeed, her legs completely went out from underneath her – and she ended up on her backside!

Amanda Holden puts on a leggy display (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How fans reacted

Amanda’s Insta followers were tickled by her funny fall. But several warned her off attempting slide tackles in the future.

“Nice ball control!” laughed one commenter.

A second person remarked: “Whoops! At least you keep getting back up!”

And Amanda herself joked: “I think that’s a red card for me.”

