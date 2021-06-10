Amanda Holden has once again wowed Instagram fans by sharing another glam snap, this time wearing an elegant, low-cut top.

The BGT host and radio DJ, 50, is no stranger to wearing risqué outfits that show off her amazing figure.

And today’s snap was no different, and fans thought that she almost “popped out”.

Amanda showed off her outfit on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda share on Instagram today?

Once again pictured in her Heart Radio office, Amanda took to social media site Instagram to show off another amazing outfit.

Today’s ensemble (Thursday June 10) featured a very glam, flowing white, floor-length skirt with a sash belt and matching crop top.

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans as she shows off legs in mini dress

She complimented the outfit with a pair of striking, strappy heels.

Posting one shot on her Stories, Amanda tagged in the outfit’s maker – Reiss – and two stylists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

What else did Amanda say and how did fans react?

However, she backed up her Stories snap with another shot on her feed.

This time, she showed off her incredible, long legs by throwing a ballerina-style pose.

Amanda captioned the striking image: “Morning this all @reiss,” followed by a red heart emoji.

An angel from above. So stunning as always.

Before long, fans purred at the new image.

One wrote, “Angelina Ballerina,” while another said, “An angel from above. So stunning as always.”

Another said: “Stunning and love the outfit, you look like a ballerina,” while one gushed: “Like an angel.”

However, others feared Amanda was going to ‘pop out’ of the top!

One commented: “Popping out!” and one feared: “Nip slip….”

Amanda and Davina got together (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda tease yesterday?

Yesterday, Amanda teased a new project with Davina McCall.

In an Instagram post, the two stars were pictured together and Amanda hinted at a collaboration.

She said: “@davinamccall and I are taking the PLUNGE together.”

Read more: Amanda Holden excites Instagram fans as she teases project with Davina McCall

Fans couldn’t wait to see what the project would be.

“Whatever this is going to be I’m excited… bring on the giggles,” one said.