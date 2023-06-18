Amanda Holden undergoes face lift that will leave her looking like a ‘12-year-old’

Amanda Holden has given fans on Instagram an intimate look at her ‘natural’ face lift.

The 52-year-old BGT judge often leaves her smitten fans floored thanks to her jaw-dropping beauty and stellar style. And on Friday (June 16) Amanda revealed to fans the secret behind her ageless appearance.

Amanda shared a video of her having the treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden shares face lift clip on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram, Amanda uploaded a video of her undergoing the treatment called Emface. It works on toning muscles in the face as well as tightening skin.

While lying down, she described how it felt and told her two million followers: “Do you know it’s like the nicest tickling.”

“It sort of feels tickly here and I actually think if I left it on all night, I’d wake up like a 12-year-old,” she added before pointing at different areas on her face while looking completely calm.

Amanda Holden: TV star’s treatment is ‘pain-free’

Later on, the clinician re-posted Amanda’s clip as they explained what the treatment involved. They said: “Emface works on toning the lifting muscles of the face whilst Rf energy tightens skin at the same time.

“It’s only 20 min, pain-free and no downtime. A course of 4-6 is recommended with maintenance once every 6-12 months.”

Amanda said the treatment will leave her looking like a ’12-year-old’ (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amanda and Holly ‘feud’

In other Amanda news, the TV star recently broke her silence on a reported ‘feud’ with Holly Willoughby.

Last week, reports appeared to spill the tea on an alleged “toxic feud” between ITV colleagues Amanda and Holly. It was claimed that the pair have a “well-known” rivalry that has been “brought to the fore” by the recent Phillip Schofield drama.

The news comes after Amanda appeared to mock Holly’s This Morning speech on Instagram. Now, Amanda herself has shed some light on the matter in a revealing statement on social media.

“The story about Holly and I is completely made up, full of contradictions and just utter rubbish,” Amanda was quick to put the record straight in a paragraph shared to her Instagram.

Amanda regularly wows her fans with her beauty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda speaks out

She said that she had put the post up “for a few hours to try and add perspective and truth”. The TV star then challenged the media’s treatment of women.

“Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against on another when we should all be celebrated in our own right,” she said. “It’s so different to how men are written about,” she mused. “Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it.”

