Amanda Holden praised on Instagram as she launches special project for people of Ukraine

Amanda Holden has been praised by fans on Instagram for launching a podcast focused on the Ukraine crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

His actions sparked hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to attempt to flee the now war-torn country.

As a result, Amanda has revealed she got the idea to start the podcast after she was contacted by a desperate Ukrainian-born mother on social media.

Amanda Holden has launched a new podcast focused on the war in Ukraine (Credit: Splashnews)

Amanda Holden unveils new podcast

Episode one in the Ukraine’s Hidden Voices podcast series will tell the story of Kateryna.

She has lived in the UK for 17 years but travelled back to her home in Ukraine for a two-week holiday before the invasion.

As a wife and a mum of two daughters seeing those families fighting to survive, pleading to TV news crews to help them, has been absolutely heartbreaking.

When the conflict broke out, she was forced to move to an underground car park in Kyiv.

Read more: Amanda Holden celebrates turning 51 with wild party and a very saucy cake

She stayed there alongside other terrified mothers and children while her own son remained back in London.

“As a wife and a mum of two daughters seeing those families fighting to survive, pleading to TV news crews to help them, has been absolutely heartbreaking,” said Amanda.

“I have a voice, I’m heard every single day on Heart Breakfast. But I really wanted to give a platform to those people who don’t have a voice.

“We can’t just turn away, we need to listen to these people, to hear their stories and help wherever we can,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Heart FM host in touch with woman in war zone

Amanda then revealed the reason she started the podcast.

“The reason this whole thing started is a few days ago I received a message on my Instagram from a mum who’s currently stuck in the middle of a war zone,” said Amanda.

Read more: Amanda Holden wows fans with red lingerie Instagram snap

She added: “Her son remains here in the UK but she is living in an underground car park, trying to avoid the conflict that’s taken place just metres above her head.”

The podcast will also include links for listeners to donate to the Red Cross.

Amanda Holden is hoping to raise money for those suffering in Ukraine (Credit: Splashnews)

What are fans saying?

Fans rushed to compliment the star, with one saying: “Thank you for sharing, it’s so important they keep their voice!”

A second fan replied: “It’s so important to hear their voices.”

A third echoed the same sentiments and said: “It is so important to hear these people, I will definitely be listening. Thank you Amanda.”

Her Heart FM co-star Kelly Brook also commented on the post, commending Amanda by sharing several clapping emojis.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.