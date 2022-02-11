Amanda Holden sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy with a racy post on her social media page yesterday (Thursday, February 10).

She shared some sizzling shots of herself in red lingerie with her followers – and they were loving it!

Amanda Holden’s racy Instagram post

Amanda stunned her fans yesterday with some red-hot lingerie shots.

The 50-year-old star was advertising the JD Williams Valentine’s Day lingerie set, and her 1.5 million followers were loving it!

In the photo, Amanda can be seen posing for the camera in the bright red lingerie, whilst holding a rose.

“All ready for #valentines?” Amanda captioned the snap. She then joked that the rose she was holding was “model’s own”.

Amanda’s photo has only been up for a day, and it’s already picked up over 58,000 likes!

In addition, over a thousand of Amanda’s followers left comments too.

How did Amanda Holden’s Instagram followers react?

Amanda Holden wowed her Instagram fans with the lingerie shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, it’s hard to see through the comment section because of all the flame and love heart emojis Amanda’s followers have left there!

“Yes sister,” Amanda’s Heart Radio co-host, Ashley Roberts, commented.

“Mama Mia,” American fashion designer Melissa Obadash wrote.

“Wowzers,” one of her followers said. “Amanda you look beautiful especially in red.”

In addition, another said: “You look absolutely gorgeous Amanda.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “This is too much, I can’t take it anymore, you’re way too gorgeous for my eyes.”

However, some fans weren’t as impressed.

“Always an exhibitionist WHY,” one grumbled.

Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans again

Amanda and daring outfits go hand in hand (Credit: Photo by Johnny Armstead/Shutterstock)

As well as the Instagram post she uploaded, Amanda also then shared a snap on her story too.

In the photo, Amanda can be seen plucking a petal off of the rose. “…he loves me,” she captioned the snap.

However, it isn’t the first time that Amanda has wowed her fans with what she’s been wearing recently.

Filming for Britain’s Got Talent‘s 15th series began recently, and Amanda has been blowing fans away with some of her outfits.

Most recently, she stunned fans with a skin-tight, bright pink latex dress.

She wore this jaw-dropping number to the BGT auditions in London at the end of January.

You can catch Amanda in Britain’s Got Talent in Spring 2022.

