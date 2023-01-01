Amanda Holden wished her Instagram followers a very happy new year earlier today (January 1) from her sun-soaked holiday.

The star, who presents the Heart FM breakfast show, looked nothing less than stunning as she posed in a tiny white bikini on her festive getaway.

Amanda, husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi and Hollie saw in the New Year in Mauritius.

And, after she posted the snap earlier today, fans rushed to comment.

Amanda Holden looked stunning as she soaked up the sun in Mauritius (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda Holden posts bikini snap on Instagram

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was seen posing in a tiny white bikini.

Amanda can be seen sitting on a swing over a tropical pool in the picture, with palm trees and the clear blue sea in the background.

She captioned the shot: “Swinging into 2023.”

Her daughter Lexi was credited with taking the picture.

The bikini was by Melissa Odabash, one of Amanda’s favourite designers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

‘Wowsers!’

Fans rushed to comment on the upload, with many all making the same comment about Amanda’s appearance.

The post was quickly flooded with fire emojis, symbolising how smoking hot her fans thought Amanda looked.

One commented: “Wowsers!”

Another said: “You are so beautiful.”

A third said of 51-year-old Amanda: “For her age, she really is something.”

“Phwoar, can feel the heat from here!” another posted.

Amanda has celebrated the New Year overseas with her family (Credit: Splash News)

White bikini fan club

Myleene Klass, who is pals with Amanda, also commented.

Sharing a winking emoji, she said: “Love a white bikini.”

Of course, Myleene is referring to the now infamous white bikini that she wore during her stint in I’m A Celebrity.

Myleene wore the bikini in the shower, much to the delight of her fans!

Amanda Holden shares new year pictures on Instagram

Last night, Amanda shared a picture of herself with her daughters as they saw in the New Year.

Earlier today she also shared a picture of herself walking along the shore.

She captioned the shot: “The morning after the night before. Can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.”

Read more: Amanda Holden fans share fears for her teenage daughter as she makes red carpet debut

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.