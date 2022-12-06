Amanda Holden and daughter Lexi hit the town last night (December 5), but some fans have shared their concern for the TV star’s 16-year-old daughter following her red carpet debut.

The 51-year-old and her lookalike daughter looked sensational as they arrived at The British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

The BGT star and her daughter attended the British Fashion Awards last night (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden and daughter wow at Fashion Awards

In a snap posted to her Instagram, Amanda and Lexi posed up a storm on the red carpet at the glamorous event.

As ever, Amanda showcased her age-defying looks as she rocked a bright red latex gown that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

As for her daughter, Lexi modelled a dramatic black gown that featured a lace bodice and a ruffled skirt.

Cover her up she is a child!

However, it seems fans took issue with Lexi’s dress, with some calling it “a little provocative for a 16-year-old”.

Amanda’s fans share concerns for her daughter

Sharing their fears for her daughter, Amanda’s fans took to the comments section to pen their thoughts.

“Not appropriate dress for a child,” one user said.

Another proclaimed: “She is only 16 for God’s sake, what is there to be proud of? Flaunting a child full of makeu-p and dressing like that is not good.”

“Cover her up she is a child!!” a third user raged.

“Stunning, no question. Scary on every scale. Super sorry that looks and celebrity have defined her already,” someone else commented.

In a reply, someone said: “I could not agree more. She’s only 16 I think and has been wearing tiny bikinis and lashings of make-up for years. On social media. It really unnerves me.”

Other fans shower the mother-daughter duo with compliments

Nonetheless, the majority of Amanda’s fans, and fellow celebs, were quick to compliment the blonde beauty as well as her lookalike daughter.

“She gets it from her mama!!” one user penned.

Echoing their thoughts, a second added: “Wow like mother like daughter – stunning.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage wrote: “Proud mama.”

“How stunning! where’s little Lexi gone?!” a third fan commented.

“Beautiful ladies,” TOWIE’s Sam Faiers added.

Amanda has revealed what her kids think of her fashion choices (Credit: SplashNews)

Amanda Holden reveals her children have an opinion on her appearance

It comes as earlier this week, Amanda revealed what her children really think about their mum’s choice of outfits.

Style icon Amanda keeps her two million Instagram followers up to date with her wardrobe selection every day.

But it appears her biggest fans are her daughters.

Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, have one plea for their mum as she ages.

Although Amanda’s known her barely-there sexy outfits, they don’t want her to ever change.

Speaking to The Sun, Amanda said: “My children always say: ‘Mummy, you are not going to look like an old granny when we have children, are you?’

“I say: ‘No, I’ll look like Joan Collins.'”

Amanda added: “I want to be called Glammy, not Granny or Nanny.”

Amanda Holden’s daughter is set to follow in her model mum’s footsteps (Credit: SplashNews)

Lexi to follow in her mum’s fashionable footsteps

Amanda’s elder daughter Lexi – who she shares with record producer husband Chris Hughes – is about to embark on her own fashion foray.

Lexi, who’s inherited her mother’s stunning looks, is on her way to carving out a modelling career.

She has signed a big-money deal with top London agency Storm Model Management.

So it’s lucky Amanda is waiting in the wings to guide her through the world of fashion and celebrity.

Amanda said she’s currently “learning her craft” and then they’ll “release her into the modelling world.”

