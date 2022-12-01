Amanda Holden reveals her children have spoken out about what they think about their mum’s choice of outfits.

Style icon Amanda keeps her two million Instagram followers up to date with her wardrobe selection every day.

But it appears her biggest fans are her daughters.

Amanda Holden reveals her children love having a glamour puss as a mum (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda Holden reveals her children have an opinion on her appearance

Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, have one plea for their mum as she ages.

My children always say: ‘Mummy, you are not going to look like an old granny when we have children, are you?’

Although Amanda’s known her her barely-there sexy outfits, they don’t want her ever change.

Speaking to The Sun, Amanda said: “My children always say: ‘Mummy, you are not going to look like an old granny when we have children, are you?’

“I say: ‘No, I’ll look like Joan Collins.'”

Amanda added: “I want to be called Glammy, not Granny or Nanny.”

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have questionned if Amanda’s dresses are appropriate for the family show (Credit: ITV)

Amanda on her risqué outfits

The 51 year old is currently appearing on singing contest and gameshow I Can See Your Voice.

And she said her outfits on the show have more of an edge than the ones that sparked Ofcom complaints on Britain’s Got Talent.

Furthermore, Amanda said she’s not trying to impress men.

The star dresses for herself and other women, and admits she enjoys the controversy her outfits cause.

Bubbly Amanda said it’s “hilarious” how much controversy her outfits have caused.

She then giggled that “people have got so much time on their hands”.

And it seems this attention to her attire is something that has got bigger as Amanda has aged.

She said no one really paid “much attention” to what she wore in her twenties or thirties.

And she said she “enjoys” it, stating that she has a “general rule” when it comes to fashion.

Amanda admitted that since she was five she decided she would always rather be overdressed than underdressed for any occasion!

Lexi to follow in her mum’s fashionable footsteps

Amanda’s elder daughter Lexi – who she shares with record producer husband Chris Hughes – is about to embark on her own fashion foray.

Lexi, who’s inherited her mother’s stunning looks, is on her way to carving out a modelling career.

She has signed a big-money deal with top London agency Storm Model Management.

So it’s lucky Amanda is waiting in the wings to guide her through the world of fashion and celebrity.

Amanda said she’s currently “learning her craft” and then they’ll “release her into the modelling world”.

I Can See Your Voice is on BBC One on Saturday at 9.15pm.

