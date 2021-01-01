Amanda Holden said goodbye to 2020 in style on Instagram as she posed topless.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, shared a steamy photo as she enjoyed a drink in her hot tub.
But Amanda decided to strip down to just a pair of pants, which had “bye bye 2020” printed on them.
What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?
The star captioned the picture: “Bottoms up.”
Facing away from the camera, Amanda held her glass up as a bottle of what looked like champagne was in the background.
Her hot tub was also festively decorated with garland and baubles.
Fans were stunned by the image, with many gushing over Amanda’s very perky bottom.
One person said: “Hope my new year is as good as your rear… bloody phenomenal.”
Another gushed: “If only I had a bottom that good. Happy New Year.”
One commented: “You have the body of a 30-year-old!”
Last year, Amanda revealed she often walks around her house naked to teach her daughters about body confidence.
Why does Amanda walk around her home naked?
Speaking to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine, Amanda said: “What really annoys them is that I’m naked at home.
“Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed: ‘Mum! I’m on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'”
However, Amanda revealed she hopes her nakedness will teach the girls to be body confident.
She said: “It’s so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, ‘Do you think I look f…’, I cut her off with: ‘Do not even say that word in my house.'”
Meanwhile, in October last year, Amanda shared a video of herself to Instagram as she underwent a mammogram.
She told fans: “My boobs always seem to be in the headlines for silly reasons.
“So I hope that changes today as I document my own mammogram with @thisisheart to highlight that one in eight of us women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during our lifetime.”
