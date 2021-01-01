Amanda Holden Instagram
News

Amanda Holden Instagram: Star topless as she says goodbye to 2020

The Britain's Got Talent judge enjoyed her hot tub

By Rebecca Carter

Amanda Holden said goodbye to 2020 in style on Instagram as she posed topless.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, shared a steamy photo as she enjoyed a drink in her hot tub.

But Amanda decided to strip down to just a pair of pants, which had “bye bye 2020” printed on them.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

The star captioned the picture: “Bottoms up.”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent: Amanda Holden flaunts legs in revealing dress for Christmas Spectacular

Facing away from the camera, Amanda held her glass up as a bottle of what looked like champagne was in the background.

Her hot tub was also festively decorated with garland and baubles.

Amanda Holden fans stunned by her topless photo (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fans were stunned by the image, with many gushing over Amanda’s very perky bottom.

One person said: “Hope my new year is as good as your rear… bloody phenomenal.”

Another gushed: “If only I had a bottom that good. Happy New Year.”

One commented: “You have the body of a 30-year-old!”

Last year, Amanda revealed she often walks around her house naked to teach her daughters about body confidence.

BGT Amanda Holden
Amanda said she often walks around the house naked (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why does Amanda walk around her home naked?

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine, Amanda said: “What really annoys them is that I’m naked at home.

“Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed: ‘Mum! I’m on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'”

However, Amanda revealed she hopes her nakedness will teach the girls to be body confident.

She said: “It’s so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, ‘Do you think I look f…’, I cut her off with: ‘Do not even say that word in my house.'”

Amanda underwent a mammogram on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in October last year, Amanda shared a video of herself to Instagram as she underwent a mammogram.

She told fans: “My boobs always seem to be in the headlines for silly reasons.

Read more: Amanda Holden wows Instagram followers as she wears racy PVC-look skirt with thigh-high split

“So I hope that changes today as I document my own mammogram with @thisisheart to highlight that one in eight of us women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during our lifetime.”

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway husband latest
Kate Garraway latest: Husband Derek remains in hospital as fans comfort presenter after ‘calamitous’ Christmas
paul o'grady issues plea on new year's eve
Paul O’Grady issues New Year’s Eve plea as family member battles ‘hellish’ NHS shifts
The Chase contestant
The Chase: ‘Smug’ contestant criticised for ‘rolling eyes’ at team
Strictly: Giovanni Pernice teases he IS messaging Jamie Laing’s sister
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez applauded for skipping family holiday
geri horner mourns loss of pet dog Daddy
Geri Horner devastated as her beloved dog Daddy dies