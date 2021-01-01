Amanda Holden said goodbye to 2020 in style on Instagram as she posed topless.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, shared a steamy photo as she enjoyed a drink in her hot tub.

But Amanda decided to strip down to just a pair of pants, which had “bye bye 2020” printed on them.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

The star captioned the picture: “Bottoms up.”

Facing away from the camera, Amanda held her glass up as a bottle of what looked like champagne was in the background.

Her hot tub was also festively decorated with garland and baubles.

Amanda Holden fans stunned by her topless photo (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fans were stunned by the image, with many gushing over Amanda’s very perky bottom.

One person said: “Hope my new year is as good as your rear… bloody phenomenal.”

Another gushed: “If only I had a bottom that good. Happy New Year.”

One commented: “You have the body of a 30-year-old!”

Last year, Amanda revealed she often walks around her house naked to teach her daughters about body confidence.

Amanda said she often walks around the house naked (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why does Amanda walk around her home naked?

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine, Amanda said: “What really annoys them is that I’m naked at home.

“Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed: ‘Mum! I’m on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'”

However, Amanda revealed she hopes her nakedness will teach the girls to be body confident.

She said: “It’s so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, ‘Do you think I look f…’, I cut her off with: ‘Do not even say that word in my house.'”

Amanda underwent a mammogram on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in October last year, Amanda shared a video of herself to Instagram as she underwent a mammogram.

She told fans: “My boobs always seem to be in the headlines for silly reasons.

“So I hope that changes today as I document my own mammogram with @thisisheart to highlight that one in eight of us women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during our lifetime.”

