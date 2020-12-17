Amanda Holden has wowed her Instagram followers by posing in a black PVC-look skirt with a thigh-high split.

No stranger to controversy, Amanda wore the outfit to host her Heart FM breakfast show.

Posing during a break in the show, Amanda looked sensational as she stood in front of a Christmas backdrop.

What did Amanda Holden upload to Instagram today?

Amanda posted a picture simply saying “Morning” to her Instagram grid.

She also uploaded a Boomerang action shot of herself walking towards the camera to her Instagram Stories.

In the posts she can be seen wearing a dark green skirt with a thigh-high slit from Reiss.

Amanda teamed it with a blue velvet roll-neck jumper from Marks & Spencer.

What a gorgeous lady. Lovely Legs!

She wore pointed black patent high-heeled shoes to complete her look.

Amanda’s Leena pencil skirt is actually made of velvet, but the high-shine finish gives it a PVC-style look.

What’s more, it’s in the sale – down from £165 to £70.

It’s available online and in store now, in a wide range of sizes.

Ever the extrovert, Amanda styled the skirt to show off her pins, sliding the adjustable side zip to offer fans a flash of thigh.

Arriving for work in London’s Leicester Square, Amanda also wore a quirky bright orange Christmas hat.

Amanda Holden most certainly got into the festive spirit for work today (Credit: Splash News)

What did star’s Instagram followers say about her outfit?

“What a gorgeous lady,” said one drooling follower. “Lovely legs.”

“Wow Amanda, you look dynamite,” said another.

“You get more sexy every day,” another commented.

“How is this level of beauty existing?!” another wanted to know.

“Imagine being that perfect,” another declared.

“They need to find new words because none of the current ones can describe how gorgeously stunning you are,” another gushed.

“Wow, those legs,” said another stunned follower.

Amanda wowed her Instagram followers with a thigh-flashing Boomerang (Credit: Instagram)

With outfits like these, it’s little wonder her Heart FM colleague Jamie Theakston can concentrate on his Cornflakes of a morning!

