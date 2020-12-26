Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden showed off her legs as she posed in a revealing dress ahead of yesterday’s Christmas Spectacular.

The 49-year-old TV star even impressed Santa Claus with the festive gown while backstage at the ITV show.

During the Christmas special, Amanda reunited with her BGT co-stars Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo and David Walliams as they welcomed back the most memorable acts from the past 14 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Britain’s Got Talent: What did Amanda Holden say?

But it was Amanda’s dress that really got fans talking.

Showing off the green dress on Instagram, she wrote: “Hope #Santa brought you joy this day xx.”

The satin gown featured a daring thigh-high slit, a strapless neckline and one sleeve.

She finished off the look with silver stilettos and jewellery.

Amanda Holden stunned in a satin green dress on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

Read more: BGT: David Walliams warns that the Queen will ‘not be very happy’ with Christmas Day skit

Fans flocked to compliment the snap, with one commenting: “Gorgeous legs.”

A second added: “You look stunning and can’t wait to see BGT Christmas.”

A third penned: “Looks like you bought Santa some joy.”

A fourth gushed: “Stunningly beautiful.”

Amanda joined her BGT co-stars on the Christmas Special (Credit: ITV)

During the show, the much-loved host performed with 2014 winners Collabro.

The group stunned viewers with a duet to Amanda’s festive track Home For Christmas.

What has Amanda said about her racy outfits?

The mum-of-two has treated fans to a string of saucy outfits in recent months, including a sexy Santa costume at the beginning of December.

Ever the extrovert, Amanda revealed she loves showing off her body and doesn’t care what critics think.

Viewers rushed to compliment Amanda’s revealing dress (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Alesha Dixon and husband Azuka Ononye pose in swimsuits on lavish holiday

The TV star, who often sparks Ofcom complaints over her revealing outfits, previously admitted she wanted to enjoy her boobs “while they last”.

Appearing on Loose Women, she explained: “It drives me mad that these nearly 50 year old boobs get all the attention when I’m sat next to Alesha Dixon who is ten years younger and who wears loads of things down here!”

She continued: “I just think I reach a big round number next year and these things are going to start dropping off.

“And so they’ll drop out of the news so enjoy it while it lasts.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.