Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with bra-less selfie

Amanda Holden has stunned Instagram followers once again by sharing a risqué selfie on the social media site.

The 50-year-old star is well known for wowing fans with her inspirational fashion choices and elegance.

And now Amanda is at it again, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Amanda looked effortlessly glam (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden show on her Instagram feed?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the BGT star shared a selfie taken at her Heart Radio offices.

Looking effortlessly glam, she wore a pair of black heels with super-skinny jeans.

Above the waist, Amanda rocked a figure-hugging navy blue, strappy and shoulderless top.

Her aversion to wearing bras was also very evident.

Amanda sashayed around the office (Credit: Instagram)

What else did Amanda share?

The host and TV star also shared a short video of her sashaying up and down the Heart Radio offices ahead of her daily breakfast show.

Using the office like a catwalk, she had her hand on her hip as she used the app Boomerang to make the clip.

Gazing into the camera, she gave it the full pout and showcased her stunning, svelte figure.

She captioned the clip by simply saying, “morning”.

Amanda risked a Basic Instinct moment earlier this week (Credit: Instagram)

What happened this week?

Earlier this week, Amanda risked a Sharon Stone moment when she posed in a nude, belted Karen Millen dress.

A thigh-high split threatened to reveal all, just like Sharon’s Basic Instinct character.

Amanda even crossed and uncrossed her legs.

And while she didn’t reveal anything that contravened Instagram’s nudity laws, she did cause followers to raise an eyebrow or two.

One follower joked: “I Can See Your Voice? I can see your underwear!”