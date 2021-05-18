Amanda Holden risked another Sharon Stone moment as she posted a rather risqué Boomerang video on Instagram today (May 18).

Last month on the BBC’s I Can See Your Voice, Amanda wore a white minidress with thigh-high split and viewers wondered: “Is Amanda going to give us a Sharon Stone moment?”

Of course, Sharon’s Basic Instinct character Catherine Tramell famously bared all while crossing her legs in a white dress during police interrogation.

And Amanda has once more done the same – this time in an office chair as she presented her Heart FM breakfast show.

Amanda Holden risked a Sharon Stone moment with her outfit today (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

After yesterday’s hijinks with co-star Ashley Roberts, Amanda headed to work in a nude belted dress by Karen Millen.

It featured a thigh-high split and she accentuated her endless pins with a pair of statement snakeskin-print heels.

Read more: Amanda Holden ‘nips’ out as she braves chilly weather on way to work

Clearly keen to show off her look, Amanda first posted a picture of herself lounging on a windowsill.

Next she posted her more risqué Boomerang video.

It showed Amanda crossing and uncrossing her legs as she faced the camera.

And, while the star didn’t actually suffer a Sharon Stone moment, it appears the movie scene was her inspiration for the post.

Amanda wore a dress by Karen Millen for work today (Credit: Instagram)

Alan Carr pokes fun at Amanda’s ‘tight’ outfits

Never one to shy away from risqué outfits that show off her cracking figure, 50-year-old Amanda wowed Instagram fans over the weekend as she shared her latest outfit from I Can See Your Voice.

She wore a see-through embellished dress that caused viewers to quip: “I Can See Your Voice? I can see your underwear!”

Read more: Amanda Holden ‘lands new Channel 4 show’ making her the queen of prime-time TV

Alan Carr has also noticed Amanda’s saucy looks and threw a cheeky bit of shade at the Britain’s Got Talent favourite during his Epic Gameshow over the weekend.

While introducing the cast on his ITV show, Alan said: “Evening guys! Yes, the tightest outfits seen on TV since…

“Well… pretty much anything Amanda Holden’s ever worn.”

