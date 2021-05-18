Amanda Holden risked another Sharon Stone moment as she posted a rather risqué Boomerang video on Instagram today (May 18).
Last month on the BBC’s I Can See Your Voice, Amanda wore a white minidress with thigh-high split and viewers wondered: “Is Amanda going to give us a Sharon Stone moment?”
Of course, Sharon’s Basic Instinct character Catherine Tramell famously bared all while crossing her legs in a white dress during police interrogation.
And Amanda has once more done the same – this time in an office chair as she presented her Heart FM breakfast show.
What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?
After yesterday’s hijinks with co-star Ashley Roberts, Amanda headed to work in a nude belted dress by Karen Millen.
It featured a thigh-high split and she accentuated her endless pins with a pair of statement snakeskin-print heels.
Clearly keen to show off her look, Amanda first posted a picture of herself lounging on a windowsill.
Next she posted her more risqué Boomerang video.
It showed Amanda crossing and uncrossing her legs as she faced the camera.
And, while the star didn’t actually suffer a Sharon Stone moment, it appears the movie scene was her inspiration for the post.
Alan Carr pokes fun at Amanda’s ‘tight’ outfits
Never one to shy away from risqué outfits that show off her cracking figure, 50-year-old Amanda wowed Instagram fans over the weekend as she shared her latest outfit from I Can See Your Voice.
She wore a see-through embellished dress that caused viewers to quip: “I Can See Your Voice? I can see your underwear!”
Alan Carr has also noticed Amanda’s saucy looks and threw a cheeky bit of shade at the Britain’s Got Talent favourite during his Epic Gameshow over the weekend.
While introducing the cast on his ITV show, Alan said: “Evening guys! Yes, the tightest outfits seen on TV since…
“Well… pretty much anything Amanda Holden’s ever worn.”
