Amanda Holden dazzled Instagram fans as she slipped into a gold jumpsuit for David Walliams’ birthday bash.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge showed off her outfit on Instagram as she prepared to head out for her fellow panellist’s 50th birthday celebration.

Amanda looked stunning in the elegant jumpsuit, which left her shoulders bare and featured a deep plunge.

Amanda Holden delights fans on Instagram

“All dressed up for someone’s big birthday bash,” the 50-year-old captioned the shot.

Amanda’s look went down a storm with her fans and friends, who flocked to the comments section to tell her how beautiful she looked.

Fellow TV stars Ruth Langsford, Saira Khan and Tess Daly were among those to post flaming hot emojis, while presenter Bryony Blake said she looked “stunning”.

“You look an absolute angel Amanda,” gushed one fan, while another said she looked “sensational”.

“Just OMG!!!!!! Seriously @noholdenback drop dead flawless,” said another.

Amanda Holden posed up a storm on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Fabulous style as ever Amanda!” said another admirer.

Others said that the mother-of-two looked “like a princess” and remarked on how “lush” her outfit was.

Amanda has been wowing fans with her sizzling snaps all summer.

The star has been on holiday in Corfu and has been treating her 1.7 million followers on Instagram to pictures of her enjoying sunsets in floaty dresses and soaking up the sun in skimpy bikinis.

Amanda channels her inner Bond girl

Last week, she appeared to be channelling her inner Bond girl, as she shared a snap of her walking through the surf in a bright yellow bikini.

The star showed off her curves in the Melissa Odebash swimsuit, which featured a bralette style top and brief bottoms.

Designer Odebash was among those to chime in on social media, saying Amanda was officially her “muse”.

“Love yellow on you,” she added.

Former Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona was so impressed that she joked: “Omg lend me your body for the day!!!!”

Britain’s Got Talent star David turned 50 in August but marked the milestone with a bash this weekend.

According to reports, the soiree took place at swanky London hotel Claridge’s.

