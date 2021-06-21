Amanda Holden has flashed her nipples on Instagram, leaving fans hot under the collar.

During her now customary outfit-of-the-day posts on the social media site, Amanda, 50, showed off an elegant ensemble that left nothing to the imagination.

Amanda looked elegant in her outfit today (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden show on Instagram?

Amanda shared her airy summer outfit on her Instagram Stories.

The short video showcased a sheer white blouse from Joseph Fashion.

The blouse, which costs £137 on the company’s website, is called the Bora Ramie Voile Blouse and is described as slim-fitting and crafted from crisp cotton ramie.

It’s finished with side seams and can be styled over a draping skirt or tailored trouser.

But, despite wearing a bra underneath, Amanda’s nipples were still on show.

Amanda arriving for work in the rain today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where was Amanda’s outfit from?

On the bottom half, Amanda wore a sky-blue coloured skirt from Pretty Lavish.

Similar to the company’s wrap skirts, it’s made from a satin-based material and has a split up to the thigh.

Amanda’s simple but stunningly effective outfit was finished off with a pair of white heels and accessorised with a pair of earrings.

Perfect for a smart, elegant look during the summer months.

What else has Amanda been up to?

Over the weekend, Amanda also shared an adorable image paying tribute to her stepdad on Father’s Day.

She said: “#happyfathersday Day to this wonderful man who took me and my sister aged 4 & 5 into his heart and loved us … love you right back #Daddy.”

Amanda’s biological father abandoned the family when she was only four.

Her mother then married Leslie, who cared for them all and brought Amanda and her sister up.