Amanda Holden has shared an amusing video of her dad in the garden to mark Father’s Day.

The TV and radio star, 50, filmed her dad as he stood on the grass while holding a white handkerchief in the air.

Surrounded by beautiful fields and standing in front of a stunning tree house, Amanda’s father appeared in his own world.

Amanda Holden has filmed a funny video of her dad in the garden

Her dad, called Leslie, does nothing in the footage, apart from hold the piece of material up in front of him.

Captioning her Instagram video with a ‘LOL’ sticker, Amanda told fans: “This is why I love my dad. He’s mad.

“I don’t know whether he’s surrendering or checking which way the wind’s blowing!”

Amanda estranged from biological dad

Leslie is actually Amanda’s stepdad and is married to her beloved mum Judith.

Her biological father abandoned the family when she was just four years old.

Amanda is estranged from her biological father

Writing in her 2013 autobiography, No Holding Back, Amanda said his main focus in life was alcohol.

She said: “When he was home [he] spent all his available cash on booze and was only focused on where his next drink was coming from.

“Not only that, but he was impossible to live with in every way. He would leave home for hours at a time, often staying out all night and returning drunk the next day.”

Amanda’s biological father spoke out following the release of her book.

He said he would like to build a relationship with Amanda and her two children, Alexa and Hollie.

Amanda's real dad 'would like to spend time' with the star and her daughters

He told the Daily Mail: “It’s pretty obvious that I wasn’t a good father – which I regret.

“The stuff which is written in the book is a long time ago and I would like them [Lexi and Hollie] and Amanda to spend time with me and learn about me now.”

He went on to explain that he no longer had a problem with drink.

“Amanda hasn’t physically banned me but it is an unwritten rule as, like she says in her book, she never wants to talk to me again,” he said.

‘Daddy took us into his heart’

Along with her funny video of Leslie, Amanda has also shared an emotional tribute to her stepdad, who she calls ‘Daddy’.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted a sweet photo of herself and her dad sharing a laugh together with her 1.7million followers.

Amanda has captioned the shot: “#HappyFathersDay to this wonderful man who took me and my sister aged 4 & 5 into his heart and loved us… love you right back #Daddy.”

One fan replied: “Ah this is lovely.”

Another added: “Proof that family isn’t just by blood! Happy Father’s day to this incredible and wonderful man and to all fathers out there.”

