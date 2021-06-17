Amanda Holden stunned on Instagram in a beige midi dress today as she arrived for a day’s work in central London.

The radio presenter once again took to social media to post a photo of herself in the radio studio’s offices.

This time she captured herself posing on a filing cabinet in a striking knee-length dress and brown high heels, ready for a shift in her presenting role at Heart FM.

Amanda captioned the photo: “#Morning.”

She followed it up with a heart emoji and a flexed bicep emoji, posting the shot to her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Amanda Holden fans loved her dress on Instagram

Of course, Amanda Holden fans loved the dress she posted to her profile.

Amanda’s stylist Karl Willett joked: “Excuse me, do you know where the photocopier is?”

Similarly, one commenter added: “How am I supposed to get any work done today with that distraction?”

Other fans were full of praise, adding fire emojis and saying that the presenter looked “gorgeous” in her new outfit.

The 50-year-old accessorised the look with oversized sunglasses and a beige handbag. She wore her hair in loose curls alongside gold statement hoops.

Amanda Holden looked stunning in her beige wrap dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s not the first daring look Amanda has been wearing recently. Earlier this week she arrived at the office in a bright, multi-coloured summery dress.

Before that, she also turned heads in a pair of tiny shorts, posting a video of herself giving the look the catwalk treatment to her Instagram stories.

What has Amanda been up to recently?

Although Amanda has been showing off her bold wardrobe recently, there have also been some developments in Amanda’s presenting work.

Reports suggest the presenter allegedly rejected an offer to be a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

Reports suggest Alesha Dixon could host Australia’s Got Talent (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Her Britain’s Got Talent colleague Alesha Dixon will be taking on the role, according to reports.

A source told The Mirror: “Amanda was the first choice for Australia’s Got Talent and she had a series of meetings but logistically she just could not make it work.”

