Amanda Holden has delighted her Instagram followers as she reunited with her Britain’s Got Talent pal Simon Cowell.

The Heart FM DJ posted a couple of pictures of her night out to her grid and then headed to her Stories to share a gorgeous group shot.

Amanda looked stunning in a black and white tiger-print dress, while Simon wore his trademark unbuttoned white shirt.

Amanda Holden had a big night out last night (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Ahead of her night out, Amanda posted a picture of her gorgeous outfit.

She said: “Tell me it’s Friday night without telling me it’s Friday night,” as she posed in her mini dress.

This morning (July 10), Amanda took to Instagram to share pictures from her night out.

Read more: Amanda Holden looks stunning in cropped white shirt that shows off her toned waist

She shared a black and white picture of herself with Simon and girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

Amanda said: “Fabulous to catch up with these two.”

On her Stories, Amanda revealed that fellow BGT judge David Walliams was also part of the outdoor dinner gang.

Alan Carr and his husband Paul were also invited on the night out, while Kelly Hoppen posted a picture thanking Amanda for the “out out” night out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

What did Amanda fans on Instagram say?

Kelly said it was “such a fun night”.

Paul, meanwhile, said: “You’re such a super host darling.”

Read more: Amanda Holden in tears as Ed Sheehan surprises fan whose grandad beat cancer

However, Amanda fans only seemed to have one thing on their minds – Simon.

“Simon looks like he’s been stung by a bee,” one commented.

Another said: “Simon is looking like a cartoon character.”

A third added: “Has Simon had Botox?”

“What has he done to his face?” another asked.

Amanda Holden enjoyed a night out with Simon, David and Alan Carr (Credit: Instagram)

‘I miss BGT!’

Others, meanwhile, were just glad that the pals had got to meet up after COVID restrictions forced them apart.

One said: “Glad you got to meet up and have a good time together after what must have been so long.”

Another added: “Great to see you together. I miss BGT!”

What do you think of their night out? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.