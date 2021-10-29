Alice Evans accused Ioan Grufford of saying he would leave her if she gained weight
News

Alice Evans accuses ex Ioan Grufford of saying he would ‘leave her if she gained weight’

It's the latest twist in an acrimonious split

By Paul Hirons

The saga of Alice Evans and Ioan Grufford has taken a new turn after the actress accused her ex of saying he would leave her if she ever “gained weight”.

The 50-year-old British-American actress has been left inconsolable after Welsh actor Ioan left her and their two children earlier this year.

Alice Evans accused Ioan Grufford of saying he would leave her if she gained weight
Ioan and Alice in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alice Evans say about Ioan Grufford?

Alice responded to a tweet from a supportive fan.

The original tweet said: “Some words of caution for new side chick and marriage wrecker @BiancaWarren.

“Don’t gain an ounce of weight. @IoanGrufford likes his women skinny.

Read more: Tamzin Outhwaite dragged into Alice Evans’ claims husband Ioan Gruffudd cheated on her for three years

“Time to dig out the Thighmaster and cigarettes.”

While Alice initially responded with a sequence of cry-laugh emojis, she responded properly with a written reply.

What did Alice accuse Ioan of?

“You’re not wrong,” Alice wrote.

“He told me several times over the years that he couldn’t abide ‘fatties’ and he would leave if I gained weight.

“I guess he was true to his word this time!”

Alice Evans accused Ioan Grufford of saying he would leave her if she gained weight
Alice Evans shows off her ringless finger (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alice accuse Ioan and Bianca of?

The social media exchange comes after Ioan, 48, shared an image on Instagram with actress Bianca, 29, hinting that they were together.

Bianca posted the same image on her Instagram feed.

Read more: Ioan Gruffudd divorce: Liar star’s wife Alice Evans claims children found out about split online

This provoked an accusation from Alice that the pair had been having an affair for three years.

She said in a tweet: “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…

“Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby confesses to 'mum guilt' on The One Show
Holly Willoughby admits to feeling ‘mum guilt’ as she discusses her children on The One Show
Matthew Wolfenden has divided fans with an extreme hair makeover
Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has an extreme hair transformation and fans are divided
Ruth Langsford On Set For Do the Right Thing In London
Ruth Langsford divides fans with ‘expensive’ handbag as part of QVC collection
ryan thomas daughter
Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien pay tribute to their daughter as she turns 13
linda loose women
Loose Women star Linda Robson chastised for poking fun at Lesley Joseph’s deafness
Channel 4 under fire by Ofcom
Ofcom ‘deeply concerned’ and ‘considering action’ with Channel 4 over recurring issue