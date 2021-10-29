The saga of Alice Evans and Ioan Grufford has taken a new turn after the actress accused her ex of saying he would leave her if she ever “gained weight”.

The 50-year-old British-American actress has been left inconsolable after Welsh actor Ioan left her and their two children earlier this year.

Ioan and Alice in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alice Evans say about Ioan Grufford?

Alice responded to a tweet from a supportive fan.

The original tweet said: “Some words of caution for new side chick and marriage wrecker @BiancaWarren.

“Don’t gain an ounce of weight. @IoanGrufford likes his women skinny.

“Time to dig out the Thighmaster and cigarettes.”

While Alice initially responded with a sequence of cry-laugh emojis, she responded properly with a written reply.

You’re not wrong. He told me several times over the years that he couldn’t abide ‘fatties’ and he would leave if I gained weight. I guess he was true to his word this time! — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) October 28, 2021

What did Alice accuse Ioan of?

“You’re not wrong,” Alice wrote.

“He told me several times over the years that he couldn’t abide ‘fatties’ and he would leave if I gained weight.

“I guess he was true to his word this time!”

Alice Evans shows off her ringless finger (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alice accuse Ioan and Bianca of?

The social media exchange comes after Ioan, 48, shared an image on Instagram with actress Bianca, 29, hinting that they were together.

Bianca posted the same image on her Instagram feed.

This provoked an accusation from Alice that the pair had been having an affair for three years.

She said in a tweet: “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…

“Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca.”