Tamzin Outhwaite dragged into Alice Evans’ claims husband Ioan Gruffudd cheated on her for three years

Ioan Grufford seemingly went Instagram official with a new partner today (Wednesday October 27) but his ex-wife Alice Evans has accused him of having an affair with her friend for three years.

Welsh star Ioan, 48, and Alice, 49, split up seven months ago and the couple waged a war of words.

And now Alice has reacted to the new snaps.

What did Ioan Grufford show and how did Alice Evan react?

Ioan took to Instagram to share what looked like news with fans.

The image showed Ioan and apparent new partner Bianca Wallace, 30, smiling and laughing as they sat together on a movie set.

Captioning the image, Ioan said: “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace [red heart emoji, blue heart emoji].”

On her IG page, fellow actor Bianca shared the same snap and said: “I know real smiles when I see them @ioangruffudd.”

How did Alice react to Ioan and Bianca’s images?

However, Ioan’s coming out with Bianca did not go down well with Alice.

Taking to Twitter, she fumed: “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…

“Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca.”

Ex-EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite has also been dragged into the dispute, after she posted a comment on Ioan’s picture, complimenting how well he looked.

She wrote: “You look amazing. And younger somehow.”

Alice replied: “Tamzin? WTH? You knew about this?”

Alice and Ioan were married in 2007 and share two daughters.

How did Alice break the news of the split?

Alice broke the news to fans back in the spring in a now-deleted Twitter post.

“Sad news,” she began.

“My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.

“Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry.”

