Corrie star Alexandra Mardell announces she’s married in ‘private’ ceremony: ‘It was gorgeous’

Alexandra Mardell has shared some wedding days after tying the knot with fiancé Joe Parker after two years.

The 29-year-old soap star played Emma Brooker on Coronation Street, but left in April 2022 when the character moved to Australia. Since she walked away from the cobbles, Alexandra has gone from strength to strength. She bagged an appearance on the Strictly Christmas special in 2022, as well as a role on a new ITV sitcom, The Family Pile.

And her personal life seems to be going just as great too, as the actress has announced she has tied the knot with fellow actor Joe.

Actress Alexandra Mardell shares wedding news

Alexandra and Joe first announced their engagement in April 2021, with the soap star sharing the news at the time on social media.

And back on March 19, the two finally said their “I do’s” at The Tithe Barn in Bolton Abbey, in Skipton, North Yorkshire. A number of Alexandra’s Corrie colleagues were in attendance too, including Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir. As well as Daisy Midgeley star Charlotte Jordan.

Coronation Street star Alexandra recalls ‘gorgeous’ wedding day

Sharing the delightful news with OK! Magazine, Alexandra said: “It was gorgeous – the scenery was stunning.

Please don’t cry, this make-up took too long!

“The weather was great, considering it was snowing a few days before. We’d booked the wedding date two years prior because that weekend had been a heatwave for the past two years. And then on the week of our wedding, it was snowing! I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?’ But luckily it was dry.”

The pair didn’t have any pre-wedding nerves or jitters, but ahead of the special ceremony, Joe admitted he was “worried” after his hotel was hit by a power cut.

‘I didn’t get emotional until I saw Joe’s face’

When it was time to walk down the aisle, Alexandra was half an hour behind schedule. And as soon as Joe laid his eyes on his bride for the first time, he “cried straight away” adding that she looked “absolutely stunning”.

It was all just really surreal

Alexandra added: “It was all just really surreal. I didn’t get emotional until I saw Joe’s face. I was telling myself, ‘Please don’t cry, this make-up took too long!”

The evening celebrations were attended by 150 of Alexandra and Joe’s friends and family. The happy couple had their first dance to Smooth by Carlos Santana – and the celebrations continued until 1am with the pair “boogying until the very end”. Alexandra and Joe then jetted off to Jamaica for their honeymoon.

