Has Emma left Coronation Street for good? What’s next for Alexandra Mardell?

Coronation Street character Emma Brooker left Weatherfield with her boyfriend Jon to move to Australia in tonight’s episode (Friday, April 8 2022).

But has she left for good and what’s next for actress Alexandra Mardell?

Emma left for Australia (Credit: ITV)

Who is Emma Brooker in Coronation Street?

Emma Brooker is the daughter of Fiona Middleton and Steve McDonald.

For the first 20 years of her life, Emma believed John Brooker was her father.

However just before he died he told Emma he’s not her biological father.

When Audrey and Steve’s mum Liz found out Emma’s mother was Steve’s ex-girlfriend, former cobbles resident, Fiona Middleton, they realised Steve could be Emma’s father.

A DNA test proved Steve was her dad and although Emma wasn’t happy at first, she got to know Steve.

Emma has four siblings. Her older half-brother Morgan Middleton is also Fiona’s child.

She has a younger half-sister Amy, who is Steve and Tracy’s daughter.

Emma is also the half-sister of Steve’s sons Ruairi and Oliver. Ruairi was born prematurely and died shortly after his birth and sadly Oliver died at the age of three.

Emma is played by actress Alexandra Mardell.

Emma is Steve’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Has Emma left Coronation Street for good?

Alexandra Mardell confirmed back in February that she was leaving the soap.

Over the last few weeks Emma has been spending time with Jon, however she was hiding the fact she and Faye were involved in his grandfather’s death.

Jon planned to move to Australia and wanted Emma to come with him, but when Craig and Faye found out she was seeing Ted’s grandson, they were furious.

After Faye and Craig convinced Emma to break up with Jon, Jon demanded answers from Emma.

Faye felt guilty and told him how they accidentally knocked Ted over and he seemed absolutely fine, but later died and they covered up their involvement.

Although Jon was shocked he told Emma he did love her and still wanted her to come to Australia with him.

In tonight’s episode, Emma decided to leave with Jon immediately and although her family was shocked, and Steve wasn’t happy, they supported her choice.

Emma left in a taxi with Jon and they left for Australia,

Jon and Emma have been seeing each other (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis declares her love after Giovanni Pernice’s touching public gesture

Will Emma return to Coronation Street one day?

In a recent interview, Alexandra Mardell revealed she’s glad Emma hasn’t been killed off so she can return one day.

In an interview with Entertainment Daily and other media, Alexandra was asked if she’s glad Emma isn’t being killed off and she said: “I’m so pleased. I’m really really pleased.

“I think even saying goodbye now was hard enough, but that little kind of hope of one day there’s a possibility I could go back, that keeps me going.

“It’s not goodbye forever, you never know. I’m really glad that she wasn’t killed off.”

What’s next for Alexandra Mardell?

Alexandra has revealed she’s auditioning for new roles and when asked if it was going how she hoped she said: “A lot busier than I initially thought which is lovely.

“I just love every time I get an audition through, the process of looking at the character, the part, what I’ve got to do, it’s just really exciting.

“I’ve always loved auditioning in the past, so it’s nice to get stuck back into that again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Mardell (@alexandramardell)

Alexandra Mardell’s wedding plans

Alexandra is engaged to her fiancé Joe Parker and is currently in the process of planning their wedding.

When asked how her wedding planning is going with such a big year ahead, Alexandra revealed: “I know, everything is going off all at once, I love that, it’s very me, everything at once.

“My plans are a lot more successful than Emma’s were anyway, so that’s good. I’ve still got over a year yet so just doing a step at a time, I’m very excited.”

Read more: Who plays Hazel in Emmerdale? What else has Kate Anthony been in?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.