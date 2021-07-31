Alex Scott fires back at criticism of her pronunciation during BBC’s Olympics coverage

Alex Scott has responded passionately to criticism of her presenting as one of the BBC’s key Olympics coverage hosts.

Former Arsenal player Alex, 36, seemed particularly riled by comments made by politician Lord Digby Jones on Twitter.

He took exception to her “very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word.”

But Alex quote-tweeted the complaint this morning (Saturday July 31) and insisted she is “proud” of the way she speaks.

What did Lord Digby Jones say about Alex Scott and her Olympics role?

The exasperated businessman grumbled: “Enough! I can’t stand it anymore!

“Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word.

“Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin and swimmin.”

He went on to compare Alex’s pronunciation to that of Sky News journalist and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who both also drop their ‘g’s.

“Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons?” he tweeted.

How did Alex Scott respond?

Alex hit back with an extended broadside and reached out to young kids ‘without privilege’.

She fumed: “I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and I am PROUD.

“Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent!

“It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.”

She continued: “A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life.

“Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back.

“Use your history to write your story.

Keep striving, keep shining and don’t change for anyone.

“Keep striving, keep shining and don’t change for anyone.”

She also shared an image quoting Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise and suggested the tweet had fired her up.

“Tweets like this just give me the energy to keep going,” Alex wrote.

How did fans on social media react?

Many users on Twitter backed Alex for her stance.

One supporter tweeted: “You’re amazin! Really doing a superb job. Ignore the trolls.”

“I could listen to you all day, never ever change,” replied another.

And a third commended her: “Alex – you’re doing a great job. I think we’d all welcome a period of permanent silence from Digby, whatever his accent.”

