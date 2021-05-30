Alex Scott and Sue Barker
News

Alex Scott inundated with support as she breaks silence on A Question of Sport role

Alex hit back at 'negative energy'

By Laura Hannam

Alex Scott has been inundated with support after she broke her silence about those A Question of Sport rumours.

The sports pundit and former Strictly contestant, 36, has long been mentioned as a contender to take over from Sue Barker.

And now, addressing the reports, she has begged for less “negative energy” on social media.

Alex Scott on A Question of Sport
Alex Scott says she is not replacing Sue Barker (Credit: SplashNews)

Alex Scott rumours: ‘Stop with the negative energy’

Taking to Twitter, Alex addressed the rumours, tweeting: “Just a little note.

“NO I am NOT taking over from Sue Barker on QOS, who I have also watched for many years and loved.

Read more: What has Sue Barker said about leaving?

“So on this lovely, fine Saturday, stop with the negative energy and keep it moving please… because I have no involvement in the situation.

“Peace.”

What did fans say about the news?

Alex’s fans rushed to wish the star well, as well as share their disappointment that isn’t joining the new series.

Read more: Who is Alex Scott dating as she’s linked to Corrie star?

One user tweeted: “Don’t let the negativity affect you, there are so many more people who support you and think you’re fab!!!”

While another user replied with: “Well that sucks, because there aren’t many that Sue could have passed the QOS baton to, you’re one of the very few.

“Just like her, you’re a living sport encyclopaedia Alex!”

Sue Barker on A Question of Sport
Sue announced she was leaving the show last year (Credit: BBC)

Fans shared their disappointment

A third user commented: “Two things upset me about this. 1. Why shouldn’t you take over – you’d be amazing. 2. I can’t believe it’s got to point where you’ve even have to tweet this, very unfair on you. You’re turning into a great presenter and insightful pundit. Keep it up!”

And a fourth user posted: “You’d be great on it Alex if the chance came in the future, but damn these trolls are something else.”

Indeed, ever since Sue announced she was stepping down from A Question of Sport back in September 2020, rumours ran rife about who would replace her.

Alex Scott hits back at trolls
Alex has received horrendous online abuse from trolls (Credit: BBC)

And Alex was immediately reported as a top contender for the prestigious role.

However, the former professional footballer said this led to vile and often racist abuse online.

In fact, after Gary Lineker wrote a congratulatory tweet to Alex (despite no official confirmation from the BBC), horrific troll abuse ensued.

Alex responded with the upmost dignity. She posted a poem that she wrote in 2018 on social media.

The poem read: “To the colour of my skin, I was that girl that played football, because I always wanted to win. I retired from football with medals and honours galore, I retired from football to open a new door.

“Now I talk about football live on your TV, some want to say I’m ticking a box, but that’s not me. Football is football and that is what I see. Hi, Hello, I’m Alex Scott and you know what, football is me.”

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

June brown: Eastenders actress
EastEnders star June Brown hits out at soap in scathing fan letter
BBC Breakfast Nina replaces Naga
BBC Breakfast: Nina Warhurst replaces Naga Munchetty as viewers poke fun at her outfit
boris johnson carrie symonds did get married
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds DID get married yesterday: Number 10 releases first picture
John Barrowman news: star not axed from dancing on ice
John Barrowman news: Reports star has been axed from Dancing on Ice are ‘factually incorrect’
Masked Dancer UK: Viewers divided by 'ridiculous' ITV series that 'isn't as good' as Masked Singer
Masked Dancer UK: Viewers divided over ‘ridiculous’ ITV series that ‘isn’t as good’ as Masked Singer
Jesy Nelson wows on Instagram in a bikini
Jesy Nelson wows Instagam fans as she showcases figure in tiny white bikini