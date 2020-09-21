Alex Scott is reportedly dating Coronation Street hunk Sam Robertson.

The former England footie star and Strictly Come Dancing dancer, 35, apparently had a “brilliant time” with Sam after being spotted out and about.

Alex Scott is reportedly dating Sam Robertson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s going on between Alex Scott and Sam Robertson?

The Sun reports that Alex and Sam, 34, enjoyed a “cosy candlelit meal” together on Friday in central London.

And onlookers claimed pair flirted openly.

A source told the newspaper: “They both looked totally relaxed about being out together, even though they’re both very famous now.”

Read more: Strictly star Alex Scott reveals she is seeing a therapist to cope with abuse from trolls

“Strictly made Alex a household name so she’s instantly recognisable, and Sam is a big name on Corrie.

“So they probably knew they’d be spotted out together but didn’t seem to mind at all.”

Sam Robertson and Alex Scott reportedly got on great (Credit: ITV) The source went onto say that they “laughed and flirted with each other” during their meal at fancy Soho restaurant, Dead Street Townhouse.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Alex and Sam for comment.

Who does Sam Robertson play in Corrie?

Corrie hunk Sam has played Ken Barlow’s grandson, Adam, since 2004.

He took a break from the soap in 2007, but returned almost a decade later in 2016.

Alex will reportedly replace Sue on Question Of Sport (Credit: Vishal Sharma/BBC)

What else is Alex up to at the moment?

Things seem to be going rather well for Alex at the moment.

Last week it was revealed that she had landed the prestigious presenting job on the BBC’s A Question Of Sport.

Reports claimed that she’s to replace Sue Barker.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Neil Jones is ‘devastated as he is DEMOTED to a backing dancer’

Even though the BBC is yet to confirm her appointment, it did confirm that Sue’s departure.

Team captains Phil Tufnell, 54 and Matt Dawson, 47, have also been shown the door.

Alex Scott targeted by trolls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Scott targeted by trolls

The news didn’t go down well with trolls, who targeted Alex online.

A source told The Sun: “What should be a really exciting time for Alex has been marred by these awful trolls.”

Defuse boss Philip Grindell – whose organisation seeks to protect public figures from online abuse – reportedly contacted Alex to offer support.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story