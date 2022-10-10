In her new book, Alex Scott, 37, has opened up a “secret” health condition that started in childhood and revealed how it affects her career to this day.

Alex, a former England footballer, admitted that she has a speech impediment that started when she was younger.

And she said she still finds it hard to say certain words today – something she admitted affects her work as a sports presenter.

Alex Scott admitted in her new book that she has a speech impediment (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alex Scott admits struggles with speech impediment in new book

The presenter admitted that she “couldn’t speak” for years during her childhood due to her speech impediment.

She revealed that she still struggles with certain words, so will reword her sentences or use synonyms.

My brain works faster than my mouth; I have all these thoughts that want to come spilling out, but they get stuck, literally stuck.

The former Lioness said she has been greatly helped by her on-air colleagues Dan Walker and Clare Balding.

In her book, How (Not) To Be Ok, Alex disclosed how far she went to hide her impediment from those around her by memorising scripts.

She “found herself doing everything she could to keep it a secret”.

Alex said the words just get ‘stuck’ sometimes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How it affects her work

In her book, she wrote: “What you might spot is that my brain works faster than my mouth; I have all these thoughts that want to come spilling out, but they get stuck, literally stuck.

“If you’re watching TV closely when this happens, you might see my eyes widen – that’s the point when the words are jammed. It takes me right back to those early years of having to learn where sounds come from again.”

Alex, who also has dyslexia, was referring to the fact that she attended childhood speech therapy to help her overcome her speech impediment.

She added: “However, on TV, I don’t have time to repeat words out loud to myself, so I pivot to either rewording what I’m saying or simplifying my thoughts.”

Alex also confessed that other people often didn’t understand her when she spoke as a child, even though her sentences made sense to her.

How (Not) To Be Ok

In her new book, Alex also discussed her alleged childhood abuse at the hands of her father and her past relationship with Lionesses teammate Kelly Smith.

Alex’s father, Tony, recently disputed claims in her book. She claimed he bullied her and physically abused her and her mother.

He insisted that he was strict but not violent.

Alex told the BBC: “I almost feel angry at myself that I’m allowing him to hurt me again by those claims.”

The ex-footballer said she opened up about the abuse in order to “free her mother”.

Alex told Radio 4’s Emma Barnett: “That story from him coming out yesterday takes her back to a place…

“Hearing the pain and the terror again in her voice last night. That’s why I don’t know what I can do. But I’m not going to allow him to win no more.

“This book, the reason was to get some peace. And I suppose when you are in peace, it gives you a new position of power. And that’s maybe why he’s trying to [respond] right now.”

