In her new book, Alex Scott has opened up about her past relationship with Lionesses teammate Kelly Smith for the first time amid claims she ‘isn’t coming out’ as gay.

Former footballer and BBC presenter Alex, 37, has revealed Kelly, 43, was her “first love” in her new memoir.

She has also reportedly addressed her “heartbreak” following their split in her book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong.

Furthermore, sources have reportedly indicated Alex doesn’t “label herself” and has had relationships with other women and men.

Indeed, ex Strictly Come Dancing star Alex was previously linked to Coronation Street actor Sam Robertson.

However, earlier this year during an appearance on The One Show, Alex indicated at that time she was single.

‘I fell madly and deeply in love’

Speaking at the launch of her book, Alex suggested it would be “cheating” if she didn’t include aspects of her relationship history.

She told the Mirror: “I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there.

It’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.

“For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”

‘This is not her big coming out story’

According to MailOnline, a source close to Alex has indicated she may not seek to define her sexuality in fixed terms.

They are reported to have claimed: “Alex dates both men and women and doesn’t label herself as anything.

“This isn’t her big coming out story but was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.”

Alex Scott on relationships

Earlier this week, Alex told The Times she is “ready to be loved” after indicating she tried to ‘protect herself’.

She said: “I’ve been single for a while now, and I think that’s because I needed to be. There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were not healthy.

“I understand myself more now. Before I always had these walls up because I was trying to protect myself and protect people around me.

“Now I’m ready to let them all down. I’m ready to be loved.”

