Alex Scott has admitted recording the audio version of her new book left her “in tears”.

The autobiography is due out next month, with Alex sharing her “pride” over the project – and also a little bit of emotion.

Alex Scott got emotional during the reading of her new book, she admitted

Alex Scott admits ‘tears’ over new book

Sharing with fans on Twitter, former Lioness Alex said: “I know this is a geek tweet but can’t help but feel a lil proud.

“Completed the audio book this week, that had me in tears speaking aloud my words for the 1st time (was much easier to type the feelings) and I’ve just finished signing pre orders.

“Not long to go now,” she added.

Fans rally round to mop up Alex’s tears

Loyal fans of the former England player were quick to flood the comments section of her post with love and support.

And many said they’d have the tissues at the ready, too!

“So proud of you, cannot wait to read it,” said one.

“I can’t wait to read mine. I’ll have the tissues at the ready,” said another.

“So so proud of you Alex. You beautiful, gorgeous, talented, intelligent and amazing human being,” said a third.

“So proud of you Alex, can’t wait to get my copy!” said another.

Pre-orders open now

“Looking forward to this Alex, have pre ordered,” said another.

If you want to do the same, Alex Scott’s book How (Not) To Be Strong is out at the end of September.

In the book, Alex “lowers the shield” and shows her softer side.

She shares “the lessons that have shaped her, from finally confronting the legacy of a tumultuous childhood to tarnished truth behind the gleaming football trophies”.

The synopsis adds: “With raw honesty, Alex shows how she’s tackled life’s challenges and that sometimes the strongest thing you can do is show your most vulnerable side to the world.”

