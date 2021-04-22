Alex Reid “could miss the birth of his miracle baby” after he was sent to jail yesterday (Wednesday April 21) for eight weeks.

The former husband of Katie Price was sent down for contempt of court.

Alex Reid in jail?

The former cage fighter, 45, was jailed for eight weeks after he lied in a witness statement about a compensation claim following a car crash.

He will serve half his sentence in jail, and the other half on licence.

His fiancée, Nikki Manashe, is seven months pregnant, which means Alex will be cutting things fine when he’s released.

Nikki has undergone four arduous cycles of IVF treatment during “seven years” with Alex hailing the pregnancy a “miracle”.

However, The Mirror now claims that he could miss the birth.

What happened to Alex during the crash?

Alex’s trouble stems from an incident in 2018.

His Audi A6 crashed into another car on the A41 and he subsequently claimed “around £20,000” in compensation.

He claimed that a stranger on a motorbike was a witness to the crash, but it has since been proved Alex knew this “stranger”.

As a result, insurance company Axa applied to the high court for the case to be prosecuted.

In court, Alex’s lawyer argued that he should be spared jail because of Nikki’s due date.

However, the judge replied that only a jail sentence would reflect the seriousness of the crime.

“Feeling so blessed”

Only seven days ago, Alex took to Instagram to praise Nikki and his unborn daughter, telling followers he was proud.

Sharing an image of the latest scan, he said: “Just a proud moment. I had to share.

“My beautiful little daughter is healthy! She really is a miracle!

“Seven years it’s taken us to get here. We were told this day may never happen, after heart ache after heart ache and mourning so many babies.

“But @nikki_manashe_ivf never gave up, we took one last leap of faith with a new doctor, the amazing Doctor Venkat @hsfc_uk and now mummy and baby are both growing nicely.

“Feeling so blessed.”

Nikki has previously suffered five miscarriages and, at the end of 2020, revealed that she had lost one of her unborn twins.