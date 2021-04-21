Katie Price’s ex Alex Reid jailed for contempt of court after lying about car crash

Alex Reid has been jailed for contempt of court after lying in a witness statement following a car crash.

The former cage fighter – who was previously married to Katie Price – was dishonest whilst making an insurance claim.

In 2018, Alex claimed £61,000 in compensation after his Audi A6 crashed into another car on the A41.

Alex Reid jailed for eight weeks

At the time, he claimed a stranger on a motorbike was a witness to the crash before police arrived.

However, it’s since been revealed that Alex knew the stranger.

The 45-year-old had reportedly trained alongside Darren Summers in the past.

Insurance company Axa applied to the high court for the case to be committed.

As a result, Alex was jailed for eight weeks today (April 21).

Mrs Justice Eady explained that Alex will serve half of his sentence in prison, while the remaining time will be served on licence following his release.

Furthermore, she said that Alex made “a deliberate falsehood in which the defendant stood to make significant financial gain.”

In addition, he should not be treated any different due to his “celebrity” status.

Meanwhile, it comes after Alex revealed he is expecting a child with fiancée Nikki Manashe.

Alex Reid’s baby news

The couple have previously undergone four cycles of IVF.

Sadly, Nikki lost one of their unborn twins back in December last year.

Nikki is due to give birth to her remaining baby in July.

At the time, she announced: “I lost one of my twins. Vanishing Twin Syndrome is the medical term used.”

This is when a baby disappears in the uterus during pregnancy as a result of a miscarriage and the tissue is absorbed by the other twin.

Nikki added: “I hadn’t planned to have twins but once I was pregnant with two babies I wanted both of them.”

Meanwhile, Alex previously married Katie in February 2010.

