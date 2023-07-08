Alex Jones
Alex Jones reveals poignant update on husband’s mental health

Alex revealed Charlie had been struggling last year

By Kimberley Bond

It’s been a tough year for Alex Jones and her husband, Charlie.

The One Show presenter, 45, has been married to insurance broker Charlie for eight years. The pair share three children together.

But the pair’s relationship was tested after Charlie was struck down by viral meningitis and Lyme disease last year.

Speaking on the How to Fail podcast, Alex candidly said she felt she was ‘losing’ her husband.

“He suffers with his mental health and we’ve just been through a really bad period where, bless him, he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis. Lots of things happened recently,” she said.

“Charlie’s super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally.

*Stock* Alex Jones Seen Out And About In London In Various Locations
Alex admitted things had been a struggle (Credit: Splash News)

“I thought I was losing him, as in not actually losing him. But I thought ‘Oh my God, where is he? I can’t see him.'”

“I was looking at him and I’m thinking ‘I’m looking and hearing somebody who’s not my husband.'”

However, Alex has since revealed more positive news, adding her and Charlie were now back on track.

He suffers with his mental health and we’ve just been through a really bad period.

“He’s good,” she told Gaby Logan on her podcast, Midpoint. “He’s in a way better place now to where we were a year ago but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he’s quite into nutrition.

“I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn’t feeling well.

“And he decided to take on this kind of role of, right well we’ve got the medication but I’m going to see what else I can do to help myself.”

How is Charlie feeling now?

Alex added that her and Charlie are now eating far healthier, which has been beneficial for the whole family.

However, she continued she does sometimes struggle to understand her husband’s battles.

“He tries to explain it, and I said ‘Do you think I’m a terrible person because I don’t quite get it?'” she said.

“And he says ‘No, but because you’re trying to get it, I love you for that’. But he said it is hard to fully understand it.”

Penn Badgley shows off his cockney accent 😂 | The One Show - BBC

