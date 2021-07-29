Former BBC presenter Alex Belfield denies ‘stalking’ Jeremy Vine as he appears in court

In the latest news on Alex Belfield, the former BBC radio presenter has denied stalking Radio 2 star and Channel 5 host Jeremy Vine.

Mr Belfield appeared in court today (Thursday July 29) and pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of stalking.

Alex Belfield on his YouTube channel (Credit: YouTube)

What is the latest on Alex Belfield?

Appearing at Nottingham crown court, Mr Belfield stood accused of causing Jeremey “serious harm or distress”.

The accusations focus on a period between November 25, 2012 and March 31, 2021, where Mr Belfield allegedly harassed seven former colleagues.

Subsequently, the court heard that Mr Belfield “pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment” of the complainants.

These actions “amounted to stalking” and caused them “serious alarm or distress”.

Jeremy Vine and others have accused Alex Belfield of harassment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the full list of charges against Alex Belfield?

The full list of charges include stalking Rozina Breen, Liz Green, Helen Thomas and Bernard Spedding (known as Bernie Keith) between November 25, 2012 and April 2 2017, and between April 3, 2017 and March 31, 2021.

Also, stalking Stephanie Hirst between June 1, 2017 and March 31, 2021; stalking Ben Hewis between September 29, 2019 and March 31, 2021; stalking Philip Dehaney between November 3, 2019 and March 31, 2021.

And finally, stalking Jeremy Vine between April 1 2020 and March 31, 2021.

In response, Mr Belfield denied the claims and went on to say that it was a “BBC witch hunt”.

Belfield broadcast from outside the court today after the hearing (Credit: YouTube)

What did Belfield say?

Mr Belfield now presents his own YouTube channel.

Coming out of court, he said that the court date is July 4, 2022.

“We will be there to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Furthermore, he said: “As you may know I was offered magistrate’s court and I declined and asked to go to the crown because we need the most forensic of evidence to prove the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”