Alan Titchmarsh’s painful and ‘agonising’ health scare: ‘I hoped I wasn’t going to die’

Alan Titchmarsh is one of Britain’s best-loved TV presenters and always looks the picture of health when he appears on our screens.

However, the former Ground Force star – who is on The One Show tonight (Tuesday, August 29) – was airlifted to hospital after suffering with “agonising” chest pains.

Alan Titchmarsh airlifted to hospital after ‘agonising’ chest pains

The gardening expert, 74, recalled the dramatic incident during an interview with the Bournemouth Echo back in 2017.

The star described the episode – which left him needing emergency surgery – as “frightening”.

The drama unfolded in April 2016 when Alan began having chest pains at his Isle of Wight home.

After his wife Alison dialled 999, the presenter was taken to his local health facility before being airlifted to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Alan Titchmarsh talks ‘frightening’ episode

Alan has a history of heart disease in his family – his father died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 62.

So the presenter was understandably concerned with what was happening to him.

“The pain lasted and was absolute agony,” he said. “It was every bit as agonising as a heart attack.

“I hoped I wasn’t going to die and I was hanging on in there, but the pain was so acute, at one point I thought it might be a blessed relief. I didn’t know what was wrong and, although I didn’t think it was a heart attack, because the pain wasn’t going down my arm, it was frightening,” he said.

What did the doctors diagnose?

Eventually, doctors at the hospital got to the bottom of what was causing Alan the pain.

He had gallstones, which meant he had to have emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Back 2014, Alan revealed that he was planning to slow down a bit in order to protect his health.

He told the Mirror: “My dad died at 62 and I’ve outlived him. I just thought: ‘Pace yourself, sunshine, don’t go at it like a bull at a gate.'”

“I’ll never stop completely because I’d be bored rigid,” he then said.

“But I think I should just ease up as I’d like to be around to see my grandchildren for quite a while.”

