Alan Titchmarsh on the one thing he would ‘dearly love’ to do before he retires

Alan Titchmarsh has previously bristled when asked about his retirement plans.

The Love Your Weekend star has 40 years of broadcast experience – and indicated back in 2018 he didn’t really have any intention of giving work up.

Alan, 73, admitted at the time a health issue had been “a reminder of the vulnerability we all have”.

But the gardening telly fave insisted retirement wasn’t in his thinking. He said: “We all need a purpose in life, a reason to get up in the morning.”

However, in recent months, Love Your Weekend host Alan has opened up about one thing he would “dearly love” to do before he retires.

Alan Titchmarsh asked about ambitions

Speaking with gardensillustrated.com in October 2022, Alan was asked about his ambitions.

The interviewer noted Alan remains “very busy” with his “portfolio career”.

However, they wanted to know whether there was anything he’d still love to take on.

Alan responded by highlighting how his TV work is just one aspect of his career.

And echoing his previous remarks about making the most of opportunities, Alan added how he hopes his writing might be adapted for the screen.

‘There’s still time!’

Alan said: “I write novels as well as books about gardening and the countryside.

“I would dearly love to see one or more of them – there are 12 so far – made into a film or a TV series. There’s still time!”

Nonetheless, Alan also confessed to an undimmed enthusiasm for horticulture which continues to inspire and excite him.

I am still childishly excited by the changing seasons.

He said at the time: “I am still childishly excited by the changing seasons and the next opportunity to be offered by my garden.

“Whether it is sowing seeds for summer, planting spring bulbs in autumn, or even standing behind a mower and letting my imagination run wild.

“Creating beautiful views, vistas, borders – and topiary – gives me enormous pleasure.”

