Alan Carr slams ‘fake’ friends ‘coming out of the woodwork’ following Paul O’Grady’s death

Alan Carr has spoken out against “fake” friends who have “come out of the woodwork” since the death of Paul O’Grady earlier this year.

Alan attended Paul’s funeral in April. He also interviewed the Lily Savage star on Chatty Man numerous times. He pointed out that while he spent Christmas parties with Paul, he wasn’t “close friends” like Julian Clary was.

But while speaking with Kathy Burke on her Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake podcast, Alan admitted he was frustrated with “fake” people claiming close friendships with Paul.

Alan attended Paul’s funeral in April (Credit: Splash News)

Alan Carr on Paul O’Grady’s death

Paul O’Grady died suddenly on March 28 this year. Many celebrities rushed to make tributes to the late great TV star. Alan was frustrated that some of them were not “real friends”.

Kathy Burke told him: “You knew him a bit better than me, I think. I was listening to a couple of your books about yourself and you used to spend Christmas with Paul, didn’t you?” Alan clarified that the pair had “Christmas parties together”.

Alan continued: “But when he died, it was so sad obviously, but you don’t know what to do when someone dies like that. He was a friend, but he wasn’t a friend-friend, like Julian was. And you don’t know how much to say. You don’t want his real-real friends saying, ‘oh Alan here you are, ambulance chasing.'”

Alan Carr interviewed Paul a number of times on Chatty Man (Credit: Youtube)

Alan Carr slams ‘fake’ Paul O’Grady friends

TV star Alan explained that “some celebs come out of the woodwork” following celebrity deaths. He called out one person “who will remain nameless”. Alan added: “He said, ‘I knew him so well, what a buddy,’ and he’s got a Getty Images photo on Instagram.”

That’s a sign he’s not your real friend, is he?

The comedian continued: “That’s a sign he’s not your real friend, is he? If you have to go on Google Images to find a photo with him, he’s probably not the best of friends, is he?”

Kathy and Alan agreed that Julian Cleary was a “proper” friend of Paul’s, and added he was “in bits” over Julian’s eulogy at the funeral.

