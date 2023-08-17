Paul O’Grady fans defend late Lily Savage star as Cheryl Hole’s MasterChef appearance sparks backlash

Star of Drag Race UK Cheryl Hole was on air in the latest heat of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 last night (August 16) and quite a few viewers weren’t too happy about it.

While the purpose of Celebrity MasterChef is to crown the star who is the best cook, viewers are now in the middle of a spat on social media regarding Cheryl, who was sadly eliminated from the contest last night.

Not only that, but some even brought the late Paul O’Grady’s drag persona, Lily Savage, into the spat – something that has sparked even more backlash among his army of fans.

Cheryl was the latest eliminated celebrity on MasterChef (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity MasterChef 2023: Twitter beef explained

During Cheryl’s appearance last night, some viewers were left unimpressed with the BBC for booking a drag act for the show. They also said that Cheryl Hole was an inappropriate name. “What a vulgar fake name,” one viewer insisted, clearly missing the tongue-in-cheek point of drag.

Soon after the backlash, a viral tweet quickly explained that Lily Savage hosted a prime-time BBC show 20 years ago. They continued: “Today, bigots are foaming at the mouth at a drag queen competing on a cooking show. How far we have fallen!”

While a valid point was made, many took exception with the comparison to Paul and Lily.

“Lily Savage was an old-fashioned comedy act, nothing at all provocative or remotely politically motivated,” one user wrote. “Scumbags now trying to trash Paul O’Grady by comparing his act to their filth – no shame,” another person shared. “Lily was a character created out of love for the women who raised him. He was paying tribute to the women who loved him, not making fun of us,” a third user remarked.

“Lily was a national treasure. I’m sure that Paul would be horrified,” another said. “Lily was funny, and was one of us, not taking the [bleep] out of us, and I miss Paul O’Grady. Drag now is classless and tawdry and about mocking women,” another alleged.

Fans of Paul weren’t happy that his drag persona Lilly Savage was compared to Cheryl (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cheryl Hole speaks out

Following her appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, Cheryl took to Twitter to speak about the backlash she’s faced.

“All I will say is people clearly don’t understand the art form of drag and its celebration of women,” she said. “Women shaped me into the person I am today either through music, their words of wisdom or support. In no way do we mock women at all, so to throw that argument at me is in vain.

“People can continue to hurl abuse at me, liken my work to ‘woman face’, but at the end of the day, this has all stemmed from me speaking up and using my platform on the hate that is directed to our community. And you’ve proved everyone right. Remember it’s a light hearted entertainment cooking show. I’m not doing anything other than using a few pots and pans and an oven.”

Fans were quick to support her. One tweeted: “So many horrible comments, I’ve stopped reading.” Another added: “Lots of love for you here.” A third commented: “Much love. This never would’ve happened a few years ago, it certainly never happened to Paul O’Grady, and it’s just a whipped up frenzy on this platform which seems intent on encouraging harassment. I can well imagine the abuse you’re getting, and admire you for pushing on.”

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 continues tonight (August 17) at 8pm on BBC One.

