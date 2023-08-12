Strictly star and singer Max George accused of cheating AGAIN on Celeb MasterChef

Max George has been accused of cheating yet again on Celeb MasterChef.

The Wanted singer, 34, is currently taking part in the BBC cooking show, but has now been accused of cheating for a second time in a week.

The show, which showcases celebrities competing to showcase their cooking skills, saw three more stars make it through to the quarter finals.

Max George accused of cheating on Celeb MasterChef

As well as comedian Shazia Mizra and broadcaster Terry Christian, Max was tasked with making two dishes for judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Furthermore, Friday’s (August 11) episode saw Max make his own version of a Burmese curry. He also told the judges that he was taught how to make the curry in a previous round by top chefs in a restaurant in London.

In addition, the singer cooked the Burmese curry with Asian noodles and chicken.

Asked about the inspiration behind the chicken, many fans felt that Max had copied what he did during the previous challenge.

“When I went to the restaurant to work, it was a Burmese restaurant and they made something similar,” Max said.

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many fans felt that Max had cheated and had created the same dish as before.

One person wrote: “So Max just cooked what he had to make at the restaurant…?”

A second said: “Max copying the restaurant menu is just cheating.”

“Err isn’t that what Max cooked in the pro kitchen. Did he think we wouldn’t notice?,” another added.

The new cheating accusation comes after Max revealed he lied on his Celebrity MasterChef application.

Furthermore, his application stated that he cooks “four times a week” but then revealed “he doesn’t cook at all”.

However, fans were confused when Max appeared to display some culinary skills.

One viewer wrote: “Can’t cook but making steak, jam and custard,” and a second asked: “Is Max George lying about not knowing how to cook?”

