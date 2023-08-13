Paul O’Grady’s ‘heartbreaking’ final TV project revealed as series set to air this autumn

Details of Paul O’Grady’s last-ever TV project have been revealed.

National treasure Paul passed away suddenly in March, aged 67, as a result of cardiac arrhythmia.

After Paul’s death, the last episodes of For The Love Of Dogs aired on ITV. But the animal lover also had another project in the pipeline.

Last year, Paul travelled through Thailand and Laos for a two-part series – Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure. It looked into the South East Asian countries’ plethora of elephant rescues.

Now insiders have ‘revealed’ when fans can expect to see it.

Paul O’Grady visited elephant sanctuary

Just four months before he passed away, Paul posted from an elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai, north Thailand. Pictured stroking an elephant’s trunk, he explained what he was doing.

He wrote: “This elephant was rescued from a circus. She was tortured to make her do stupid tricks and due to the harsh lights of the circus ring she’s now blind. I spent a good hour feeding her bananas and because the herd had just had a mud bath I’m absolutely caked – not that I give a damn. She’s a bit unpredictable and inclined to be narky at times but as you can see we got on just fine (kindred souls?)”

Paul added: “It’s heartbreaking to learn what these beauties have been through but it’s more than reassuring to know that they are now in safe, caring and loving hands whilst still being respected for the wild animal that they are. I’m off the human race at the moment.”

When does it air?

ITV bosses haven’t confirmed an exact date yet, but fans can expect to see Paul’s final project during the autumn.

According to The Sun, the show is “warm, playful and heartfelt and always characterised by his much-loved wit and humour”.

Fans will see Paul get stuck in as he rolls his sleeves up and helps out. He’ll also head out from the sanctuaries to grab a slice of local life by exploring nearby colourful markets, temples, apothecaries and sampling the local cuisine.

It’s reported that each episode also highlights a particular challenge faced by elephants in the region. The late star’s love for animals is also said to shine throughout the series.

