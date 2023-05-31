‘Selfish’ Al Pacino, 83, slammed as it’s announced he’s expecting child with his 29-year-old girlfriend

Al Pacino is having a baby aged 83, with his 29-year-old girlfriend, it has been announced.

However, the legendary actor has since come under fire following the announcement, with some people taking to Twitter to brand him “selfish”.

Al Pacino set to welcome baby at age 83

Yesterday (Tuesday, May 30) it was announced that Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83.

The legendary actor is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. The couple have reportedly been dating since the pandemic, according to Page Six.

It’s been rumoured that Noor previously dated Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood.

Pacino has three children from previous relationships, including Julie Pacino, Anton Pacino, and Olivia Pacino.

Fans react to Al Pacino baby news

Upon hearing the news, some people took to Twitter to slam the actor. Many branded him “selfish” for having a baby at 83 years old.

“Al Pacino is competing with [Robert] DeNiro to be World’s Most Selfish Rich [Bleep] by fathering a child when they damn well know that child will spend most of its formative years without a father,” one fan tweeted.

“Al Pacino having a baby in this 80s is disgusting & selfish, don’t care what anyone says,” another fumed.

“Selfish by Al Pacino,” a third said of the baby news. Others slammed the age difference between Pacino and his girlfriend.

“This makes me want to vomit omg…” one fan tweeted. “Anyways, this is really gross guys!” another said.

However, some people were happy for the actor. “Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby!! Congratulations to them both!!” one fan tweeted.

Robert De Niro comes under fire for having kid at 79

Al Pacino’s fellow actor, Robert De Niro, recently courted controversy after it was announced that he’d had a child at 79.

During an interview earlier this month, De Niro was asked what its like being the father of six children.

“Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he said. It’s safe to say fans weren’t impressed.

“He’s 79 he’s unlikely to see his child reach adulthood. It’s irresponsible,” one fan wrote. “Love Robert De Niro but having a child at almost 80 years old is selfish and it’s wrong. He will be 92 years old when the kid graduates ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. I don’t care how good shape you are in time catches up. This kid will barely know dad,” another said.

“Robert De Niro [had] a child who will spend most of his childhood fatherless. The celebrities are so selfish and cringe. It’s so odd to me that people look up to these people,” a third fumed.

