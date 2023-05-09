Robert De Niro looking cross
Twitter’s very angry about Robert De Niro becoming a dad again at 79: “Real responsible parenting”

The Hollywood actor confirmed the news recently

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Robert De Niro has welcomed his seventh child, aged 79, the star revealed in a new interview.

However, rather than congratulate him, some Twitter users have criticised him, branding the legendary actor “irresponsible”.

Robert De Niro smiling
Robert De Niro has welcomed another baby (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh baby

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro revealed recently that he has secretly welcomed his seventh child, aged 79. The Taxiactor revealed the news during an interview with ET Canada. During the interview, De Niro was asked what it’s like being the father of six children.

“Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he then replied. However, he didn’t reveal the baby’s name or gender.

He then continued, saying he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” despite sometimes having “to be stern about stuff”.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that,” he then said.

Robert De Niro posing
Robert De Niro has been slammed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Robert De Niro criticised for having baby at 79

However, some people weren’t impressed with De Niro having another baby aged 79.

“Robert De Niro [had] a child who will spend most of his childhood fatherless. The celebrities are so selfish and cringe. It’s so odd to me that people look up to these people,” one Twitter user fumed.

“Love Robert De Niro but having a child at almost 80 years old is selfish and it’s wrong. He will be 92 years old when the kid graduates ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. I don’t care how good shape you are in time catches up. This kid will barely know dad,” another wrote.

“He’s 79 he’s unlikely to see his child reach adulthood. It’s irresponsible,” a third tweeted. “Robert De Niro at 79 is a father again, his 7th child. Imagine being this irresponsible,” another said.

Robert De Niro smiling with a beard
Twitter users hit out at the actor (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Legendary actor branded ‘irresponsible’ and ‘selfish’

The angry tweets didn’t stop there though. “It is highly irresponsible for Robert De Niro to be siring children at age 79,” another wrote.

“Irresponsible,” another simply said upon hearing the news. “How’s Robert De Niro having his 7th child at the age of 79?” another said.

“Seems kinda unfair to the kid,” another wrote. “So he’ll be 97 when his child graduates high school. Real responsible parenting,” another said.

However, other users were more positive about the news. “Congrats,” one user wrote. “Impressive,” another said.

Congratulations Robert De Niro,” a third wrote. 

Robert De Niro: Trump thinks he’s a gangster | The Graham Norton Show - BBC

