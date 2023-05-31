Dermot and Alison smile on This Morning May 31
TV

This Morning hits new low as Dermot and Alison slammed for ‘chatting sh*t’

Guess it's a distraction from The Schofield Scandal

By Kaggie Hyland
| Updated:

The presenters on This Morning have been accused of spouting nonsense a lot of late, but today hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary quite literally were chatting sh*t.

Possibly in a bid to attract headlines for things other than The Phillip Schofield Scandal – well done, it’s working! – the show invited on a man who wipes his backside with huge leaves.

This Morning guest wipes his bum with plant leaves

Stop flushing your money down the toilet

Robin Greenfield, 36, told viewers they will be spend around £10,000 on toilet paper throughout their lives. And apparently we don’t need to be – there’s a much cheaper solution that’s kinder to the environment.

“I did the math, that’s two months of your working life, and I just said at that time, I’m not wiping my butt with my money anymore,” explained the environmental activist.

Robin hasn’t used bog roll in a decade, but he didn’t switch to leaves immediately, he revealed: “It took me a while, at first I just used napkins that people were throwing away, they haven’t been used but people are throwing them away.

“But after five years, a friend introduced me to a toilet paper plant, he gave me a cutting and within a year I had a toilet paper plant that was… growing enough leaves for I would say a family of five.”

Now, if you want the finer details, there are two different types of ‘toilet paper plant’ – one soft, one durable. One for any Jobby.

Robin is on a mission to spread his message about this environmentally friendlier way to wipe your bum.

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘lover’ in ‘confrontation days before This Morning host came out’

Wiping wisdom

He warned: “I’m this guy that wipes my butt with leaves, and a lot of people think, “Oh man, this guy’s crazy, he’s wiping his butt with leaves”, and it wasn’t until me, doing this campaign for a while, realised “wait a sec, everybody who is wiping their butt with toilet paper is wiping their butt with leaves too”.

‘The difference is they have an industry between them that uses a lot of fossil fuels and water, and causes destruction to create these… I just cut out the middle man.’

‘This is a big funny thing, but really it’s incredibly serious… really what I’m here to do is to create critical thinking.”

The topic left viewers with a bad smell, with one commenting: “#thismorning reaches a new LOW having Hammond and O’Leary talking sh**”

Another said: “That’s how low This Morning has gone.”

A third even suggested: “This morning reduced to “I’ve ditched toilet paper for leaves.” FFS, take it off air.”

Did you see the segment on This Morning today? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought!

Related Topics

Alison Hammond Dermot O'Leary This Morning

Trending Articles

Simon Cowell and Mzansi Youth Choir on AGT
BGT boss Simon Cowell breaks down in tears over ‘tough’ tribute to late Got Talent star
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby
GMB legend tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning as he’s branded ‘safe pair of hands’
Emily Morgan ITV tribute
Emily Morgan: What she ‘wanted the world to know’ following her tragic death at 45
Alison Hammond, Eamonn Holmes and Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby’s friendship with Alison Hammond branded ‘nonsense’ by Eamonn Holmes
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby ‘crushed’ and an ’emotional wreck’ as her kids ‘understand what’s going on’ amid Phillip Schofield drama
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield looking shocked on This Morning
Phillip Schofield’s lover ‘confronted Phil, Holly and ITV executives’ just days before This Morning host came out