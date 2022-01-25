AJ Odudu has amazed her Instagram fans with her incredible abs as the Strictly star also revealed her latest affliction.

AJ, 33, and Strictly pro Kai Widdrington pulled out of show final last month after she tore an ankle ligament.

Her injury setback also meant TV presenter AJ was unable to participate in the Strictly live tour.

However, AJ has subsequently flown to south-east Asia for a different telly job.

And unfortunately for her, she has continued to endure a couple of physical niggles.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington missed out on the Strictly final due to injury (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did AJ Odudu tell her fans on Instagram?

Posting a selfie showing her wearing a dark orange bikini on outside decking, AJ revealed she has been bothered by pests while away.

She was smiling in the snap – but a few dabs of ointment on her legs were visible.

And it turns out she has been nibbled at by flies during her trip overseas.

Read more: AJ Odudu reveals she’s suffered allergic reaction amid Strictly injury

AJ captioned the image: “Are you even abroad if you’re not getting eaten by mosquitos?”

ED! has approached a representative for AJ for comment.

The bites follow another irritating experience in her trip to Vietnam.

Earlier in the month, AJ shared with fans how she suffered an allergic reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

How did fans react?

Followers seemed far more interested in the incredible shape AJ keeps herself in, rather than how Vietnamese insects have been tucking into her legs.

Among them were several pals with blue ticks who festooned their compliments with flame emojis.

Look at those abs!

Fellow ex Strictly contestant Stacey Dooley enthused: “The damn BOD EVs time ffs.”

AJ suffered an ankle injury which meant she couldn’t go on the Strictly tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: AJ Odudu emotional as she shares health update after injury forced her to miss Strictly tour

And Catherine Tyldesley gasped: “Look at those abs!!!”

Meanwhile, broadcaster Laura Jackson also made it clear it wasn’t AJ’s bites being appraised, remarking: “All I can see is ABBBBBBBSSSS.”

And despite AJ drawing attention to her mosquito bites, another follower complimented her: “Someone is living their best life!”

Another gushed, “Absolutely stunning,” while a third wrote, “Please can I have your abs.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.