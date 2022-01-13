AJ Odudu emotional as she shares health update after injury forced her to miss Strictly tour

TV personality and 2021 Strictly Come Dancing star, AJ Odudu, has shared a health update with her fans on Instagram.

AJ was forced to pull out of the dancing contest’s final last month and is missing out of the live tour after tearing a ligament in her ankle.

The 33-year-old damaged her right ankle during training in December days after she and professional partner, Kai Widdrington, got their first 40 mark.

AJ shared an update about her injury with fans (Credit: Instagram/AJOdudu)

Yesterday (Wednesday 12 January), she took to her Instagram stories to tell fans how the recovering process is going.

AJ posted a series of clips of herself having physiotherapy on her damaged foot.

She added the caption: “Hello!!! I’ve been getting so many lovely messages to see how I am. Thank you! You’re all so blummin kind.

What did AJ Odudu do to her feet?

“I’m still on mission Happy Feet.

“I’ve sped these vids up as I’m moving at snails pace, but regardless I’m actually making really good progress and have been working on mobility and strengthening exercises for my toes and ankle.

“I don’t wanna share much about this tbh because it still makes me all emosh and besides…we can’t just be looking at my feet, they’re shy.

AJ joked that her feet are shy (Credit: Instagram/AJOdudu)

“Anyway just letting you all know that I’m AOK, promise. I’ve even got some good news to tell ya tomorrow.”

AJ released a statement last month following reports that she would miss out on dancing in the final.

She said: “I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle. Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever.

“Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting me. You’ve made this experience one to remember.

AJ is missing the Strictly live tour

“Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream and I’m glad it came true. Good luck to my partners in dance, John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!)”

AJ says the injury still makes her emosh (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Last week AJ revealed that she would also be missing the live tour.

She told her Instagram followers on Thursday 6 January: ” Following medical advice, sadly I’ve had to withdraw from the @strictlycomedancinglive due to injury.

“I had hoped for one last dance with @kaiwidd & we were both so looking forward to finally showing you our (unseen) show dance, but it turns out I can’t go straight from wearing a medical moonboot to performing in 37 shows in 3 inch heels. Who knew?!

“The good news is, Kai and the rest of my Strictly fam will be setting the stage on fire and and I can’t wait to go cheer them all on.”

Kai will be dancing with former EastEnders actor Maisie Smith instead.

