AJ Odudu reveals she’s suffered allergic reaction amid Strictly injury

AJ Odudu has revealed on Instagram that she’s suffered an allergic reaction amid her Strictly Come Dancing injury.

The star, who was forced to pull out of the Strictly final and its live tour because of her ankle injury, shared a series of videos to the social media site today.

AJ explained she had arrived in Vietnam to film a new show but suffered a reaction from a face mask whilst travelling.

Strictly star AJ told fans she’s suffered an allergic reaction (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did AJ Odudu say on Instagram?

In a string of clips, AJ told her followers: “Honeys I’ve woke up in Vietnam, woo hoo!

Read more: AJ Odudu emotional as she shares health update after injury forced her to miss Strictly tour

“I’m going to be staying in this quaratine hotel for the next seven days before doing a shoot for Channel 4.

“I’m very excited. New year, new show… new allergic reaction. Yes, I had an allergic reaction to one of my face masks whilst travelling.”

AJ told fans it was “itchy” and “dry” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She continued: “My face is like burning. It’s itchy, it’s dry. It’s just the worst sensation ever.

“Can’t pop to a Boots. Um don’t think they have a Boots here but even if they did I can’t pop to Boots.

“I need to order some ice and take hay fever tablets.”

AJ then shouted out in pain before saying she was going to “try and ignore it”.

She added: “I just need something for this allergic reaction. My face is just a mess.”

The star had to miss the Strictly live tour because of her injury (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ then joked: “It feels awful, you don’t need to see this. You don’t deserve this. I hope you’re all well.

“Recommendations for allergies, hit me up.”

It comes after AJ was forced to pull out of the Strictly live tour due to her ankle injury.

Last month, AJ and her Strictly partner Kai Widdrington missed out on the final after she suffered the injury just days before.

AJ misses Strictly tour

Last week, AJ announced she wouldn’t be taking to the dance floor for the tour as she continued to recover.

She said in a statement: “I had hoped for one last dance with @kaiwidd & we were both so looking forward to finally showing you our (unseen) show dance.

Read more: AJ Odudu supported by Strictly Come Dancing pals after quitting the tour

“But it turns out I can’t go straight from wearing a medical moonboot to performing in 37 shows in 3 inch heels. Who knew?!”

She added: “The good news is, Kai and the rest of my Strictly fam will be setting the stage on fire and and I can’t wait to go cheer them all on.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.