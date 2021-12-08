Adele slaps ban on Las Vegas show
Adele slaps a ban on unvaccinated fans for Las Vegas shows

The star is playing for 12 weeks in Sin City

By Julia Etherington

Adele will ban anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated from attending her upcoming shows in Las Vegas.

The star announced her 24-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City, last month.

But fans who can’t prove they have had the vaccine and produce a negative test result can forget seeing the megastar live.

An Audience with Adele
Singer Adele wants proof fans have had the vaccine (Credit: ITV1)

Adele hopes Las Vegas ban will keep fans safe

Adele will put on two shows every weekend, starting on January 21 and ending on April 16.

Ticketmaster shared a statement about attending the ‘Weekends With Adele’ shows.

It read: “The Event Organiser is requiring all attendees of this event to have been fully vaccinated (14 days past final vaccination shot ) AND to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event.

“Both proof of vaccination AND proof of negative test within 48-hours of the event is required to enter the event.”

Read more: Why did Adele and her husband split up and who is she dating now?

Adele slaps ban on Las Vegas show
Adele has had massive success with her album, 30 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The site goes on to add that at home kits do not qualify and they must be done professionally.

Meanwhile, mum of one Adele has enjoyed massive success with the release of her album 30 this year.

In an interview with Rolling Stone recently the hitmaker explained why she isn’t touring to promote her new album.

Adele, 33, said: “It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff.

“I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

Are other stars doing the same?

Elsehwere, it’s up to individual stars and their teams to decide how they want to play it at the 4,300 seat venue.

Read more: Adele weight loss, how much has the singer lost and how did she do it?

Sir Rod Stewart is playing there next year but isn’t asking fans to prove vaccination status or take a test.

Instead he is insisting fans wear masks at all times, except when eating and drinking.

