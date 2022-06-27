Adele Roberts is “counting her blessings” after announcing that she’s cancer free in an emotional Instagram post this morning (Monday, June 27).

The BBC Radio 1 DJ revealed that hearing she was free of cancer “took my breath away”.

Adele Roberts cancer free

Adele took to Instagram earlier today to share some fantastic news with her 202k followers.

The 43-year-old revealed that she is now cancer free after battling bowel cancer since October 2021.

The I’m A Celebrity star included two pictures in her emotional Instagram post. In the first, Adele can be seen posing alongside her doctor in the hospital.

In the second picture, Adele can be seen jumping for joy outside the hospital entrance.

“Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for. Hearing the words ‘you’re free of cancer’ absolutely took my breath away,” she captioned the post.

“I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard,” she continued.

Adele is cancer free! (Credit: ITV)

Adele Roberts on Instagram

The DJ continued, saying she always hoped she’d hear that she was cancer free, but never allowed herself to believe in it until she heard the words herself.

She then went on to say that everything is a bit surreal at the moment. “BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings,” she continued.

Adele admitted she is in “awe” of those battling cancer at the moment. “You’ve inspired me and given me the fire to never give up,” she wrote.

After thanking her friends and family for their support, Adele insisted that going through this battle has made her “happier”.

“Going through the darkness has given me the light,” she said.

Adele’s fans are over the moon for the star (Credit: ITV)

Adele on Instagram

The star thanked her partner, Kate. “The reason I had the strength to get out of bed every morning. I will never leave you and I will always find you. In this life and the next,” she wrote.

Plenty of Adele’s followers took to the comment section to share her joy in the news.

“Sooooo happy for you! You wonderful person,” ITV‘s Dr. Amir Khan commented.

“Now that’s how to start the week,” another follower wrote.

“YOU DID IT [love heart emojis] amazing news Adele, sending you the biggest hug,” a third said.

“Adele, you are amazing. I’m beyond happy for you and Kate,” another commented.

“Sending you all of my love Adele this is such wonderful news!!” Owain Wyn Evans wrote.

