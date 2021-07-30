Adele could be set to make $100,000 a night at Las Vegas residency

Las Vegas has seen residencies by some of the world’s most famous artists – and Adele could be set to join them.

Artists such as Elton John, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga have previously taken up residencies in the city, with Adele reportedly considering being the next big star to take on a series of shows.

According to The Sun, sources in Sin City say the British singer is considering taking up a residency at the strip’s newest venue Resorts World as early as next January.

Adele – pictured here in 2017 – has been keeping a low profile over the past few years (SplashNews)

According to one source, she could be set to make up to “$100,000 a night” from her performances.

Adele Las Vegas Residency rumours

Adele’s last concert was in June 2017 at Wembley Stadium, where she performed to almost 100,000 people. The singer’s most recent album ’25’ was released in 2015.

With a capacity of 5,000, the venue at Resorts World could be a perfect fit for the star, who has openly spoken about experiencing stage fright when performing to big crowds.

She has also spoken in the past about her wish to not travel too often to perform so that she can be with her son, Angelo, who is eight years old. The singer co-parents Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she divorced earlier this year.

Who is Adele dating?

Adele is currently rumoured to be dating sports agent and entrepreneur Rich Paul – however the relationship is said to not be serious.

The 39-year-old is one of the NBA’s top agent, representing basketball stars such as LeBron James, Antony David and Ben Simmons.

Speaking to People, a source close to Adele said: “It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice.

“She’s having fun and being social. [Adele] has relaxed a lot. She’s not quite as private as when she was married.”

She was previously linked to Grime star Skepta.

