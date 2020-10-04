Adele has reportedly gifted Skepta a very expensive birthday gift indeed.

The singer, 32, apparently gave music artist Skepta, 38, a £16,000 chain necklace for his birthday.

The pricey gift rumour comes amidst months of talk that the two are dating.

They’ve allegedly been spotted out about together during Adele’s recent trip to the UK.

A source told The Mirror that Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, loves his new bling.

Are Adele and Skepta really dating?

The source said: “Adele and Skepta have grown close in recent months and have been seeing a lot of each other.

“She’s been in England, and she gave him a beautiful gold chain for his birthday.

“He was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it.”

However, the source added that they aren’t in an official relationship.

But they’re apparently close and enjoy one another’s company.

How do Adele and Skepta know one another?

The pair have been reported as friends for several years.

Both hailing from Tottenham, London, they’d paid tribute to one another’s home roots.

Adele previously shared a picture of Skepta on social media.

She added the caption: “Tottenham boy” with a heart emoji.

Skepta says he was hugely flattered by the unexpected name drop.

And he even says it inspired him to keep on going in his own music career.

He told IBS Times UK: “One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well.

“I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

He went on to retweet the post with the message “love you”.

And in a separate interview with ES Magazine he even said they regularly text messaged.

He explained: “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Adele split from her businessman husband, Simon Konecki, last year.

They share one child together, son Angelo, aged seven.

Meanwhile, Skepta has been linked to supermodel Noami Campbell in the past.

In addition to these rumours regarding her love life, Adele also gone through a huge physical transformation.

The Hello singer has lost a staggering amount of weight over the last year.

She’s said to have lost around seven stone. But exactly how she’s done it remains unconfirmed.

*ED has contacted Adele’s representative for comment.

